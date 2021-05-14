Who is selling more tickets for the Jacksonville Jaguars? Trevor Lawrence or Tim Tebow?

After a dismal season in 2020, Jacksonville Jaguars fans have reason to be optimistic about the upcoming campaign under new coach Urban Meyer.

Fans will flock to EverBank Field to watch new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in action. But over the past few days, Jacksonville Jaguars fans have another reason to be excited about the 2021 NFL season.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Florida native Tim Tebow has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars, ending his nine-year hiatus from the NFL.

Who Will Be The Jacksonville Jaguars Fan Favorite: Trevor Lawrence or Tim Tebow?

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Typically, when a team drafts a highly touted quarterback, he's the talk of the town. And that was the case, for a few days.

Since reports emerged that the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Tim Tebow to a one-year deal to play as a tight end, the former quarterback has been the biggest talking point around the NFL.

The 33-year-old, who retired from Major League Baseball earlier this year, has never played as a tight end in his career. But to long-time Tebow fans, that doesn't matter. Tebow's jersey is expected to be amongst the highest-selling in the NFL over the next 12 months.

Mike Florio told The Dan Patrick Show that he thinks the only reason the Jaguars signed Tim Tebow was to sell jerseys and tickets, and to simply raise excitement for one of the league's least successful franchises. https://t.co/IlSFsR5sz4 — Fox Sports 1280 (@FoxSports_1280) May 13, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been struggling to fill their stadium for years. But the acquisition of Tebow will certainly bring plenty of fans to the stadium.

Tebow has never been an elite performer but has always been one of the most popular players in the NFL. Reuniting him with former Gators head coach Urban Meyer may or may not bring the best out of Tebow, but it certainly creates a great storyline that the Jaguars can leverage.

The Jaguars may have only signed Tebow due to the fact that he is among the most beloved athletes in Florida. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith were both available in free agency and the Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of cash to spend. So their decision to sign Tebow to play as a tight end does raise some eyebrows.

What would have happened if Tim Tebow had switched positions a decade ago? @joshlpeter11 explores https://t.co/q2qfLTKA2v — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) May 13, 2021

Tebow's presence will certainly take some of the spotlight away from Lawrence, which will only be good for the rookie quarterback.

Lawrence is being hailed as the savior of the Jaguars and the pressure of dragging the franchise out of mediocrity and into contention could prove to be too much to handle.

With the spotlight firmly on Tebow, Lawrence can take his time and settle into his role as the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But irrespective of their performances, both Tebow and Lawrence will certainly help in a big game in filling the stands.