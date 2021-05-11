Twitter reacts to Tim Tebow signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars

'Tebow mania' is back! Tim Tebow has agreed to a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the 33-year old is set to appear in the NFL for the first time in 3,053 days.

Tim Tebow will play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Urban Meyer will most likely have a similar package for Tim Tebow like the Saints have for Taysom Hill. But to say that Tebow would not throw a pass for the Jaguars would be a lie. Let's not forget the famous jump pass that Meyer and Tebow created in Florida.

The signing of Tim Tebow may come as a surprise to some Jacksonville fans, considering they had already drafted Trevor Lawrence. But Tebow's signing doesn't change the Jacksonville Jaguars' plans to make Lawrence their franchise quarterback.

Tim Tebow is a valuable reinforcement for the Jaguars. Here's how Twitter reacted to Tim Tebow's signing. .

How do NFL fans feel about Tim Tebow signing with the Jaguars?

New York Jets Introduce Tim Tebow

There have been mixed reactions to the signing of Tim Tebow. Some NFL fans are thrilled about the signing, but others feel it's a questionable move by Urban Meyer.

Tim Tebow will definitely boost ticket sales for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Florida Gators star quarterback has a good following in the state of Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a small-market franchise in the NFL, but they now have three monsterous individuals that have a major following off the football field.

Trevor Lawrence, Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are all huge off the football field and will definitely make ticket sales sky-rocket for the Jaguars.

What Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer did at the University of Florida was nothing less than amazing. Fans have not forgotten the two, and that is expected to carry over to the NFL.

The problem with signing Tim Tebow is that the Jacksonville Jaguars are adding unnecessary pressure on Trevor Lawrence. It's only going to take a few bad starts for Lawrence before rumors start to surface about Tebow replacing him at quarterback.

This could go one of two ways for Urban Meyer. It can either work out or turn into a huge dumpster fire. Urban needs to address with the team that Tebow is there only to play tight end and not quarterback. By doing this, it will silence all the rumors that could come out about Tebow replacing Lawrence if things go wrong.

