NFL Draft 2021: Did the Jacksonville Jaguars hit the jackpot?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had arguably the best first-round draft selections out of all teams in the 2021 NFL draft.

They managed to draft former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Together, they were responsible for 173 touchdowns over the last three seasons for the Clemson Tigers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars Draft the "Dynamic Duo"

Lawrence and Etienne's chemistry at Clemson was undeniable. Getting the ball to Etienne helped Lawrence avoid a lot of jams, knowing he could rely on the running back to make big plays happen when Clemson needed it the most.

In their three seasons together, the duo made two trips to the national championship game and only lost two games, one in the 2020 national championship against LSU and the other in the 2021 Sugar Bowl against Ohio State.

Playing with a reliable and familiar target in Etienne will allow Lawrence to feel much more comfortable on the field during his rookie season.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have combined for 173 TDs in the last 3 seasons 😳



Welcome to Jacksonville 🐆

Lawrence and Etienne being drafted in the first round by the Jaguars marked the first time in NFL draft history where a quarterback/running back duo from the same school was drafted by the same team in the first round.

While they both enjoyed tremendous careers at a college football powerhouse, they are entering the NFL on a struggling team.

The Jaguars ended the 2020 regular season on a fifteen-game losing streak. They hired Urban Meyer to be the team's new head coach, and while the veteran has tasted a lot of success in college football, the 2021 season will be his NFL coaching debut.

The Jaguars are also in the AFC South, where they will have to contend with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, who are well-equipped to make it to the playoffs.

It will be an uphill task for the Jaguars to usurp the Colts and the Titans and win the division.

Very cool and very shrewd for Urban Meyer to take the running back who helped make Trevor Lawrence as good as he was -- Travis Etienne, a difference-maker.

Quarterback/Wide Receiver Duos Reuniting in 2021

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne won't be the only college teammates reuniting in the NFL in 2021.

The Cincinnati Bengals picked wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft, reuniting him with his college quarterback Joe Burrow. They were instrumental in leading LSU to the national championship in the 2019 college football season.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be reunited with college teammate Jaylen Waddle in Miami. His predecessor at Alabama, Jalen Hurts, will once again be throwing passes to DeVonta Smith, who was picked 10th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

In these three cases, the quarterbacks were all drafted in the 2020 NFL draft, while their fellow teammates were drafted this year.