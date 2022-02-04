The Rock provides Tom Brady with advice for life post-retirement 

Tom Brady needed no advice on the football field but as he steps away from it, celebrities like The Rock have not only wished him well in his retirement but have also put in some words of wisdom should Brady need any.

Here's what the superstar wrestler-turned-actor told the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal-caller:

“Congratulations, my brother. What a historic career. Now go enjoy that next chapter w/ that same passion, zest & mana.”

As Tom Brady steps away, he has stated that he will be involved in various other activities that he loves beyond the NFL, including his business ventures.

Considering that The Rock made a successful transition from sports to an actor after his retirement from active wrestling, he might be the best person out there to give Brady this advice.

The Rock becomes Tom Brady's big brother

The 2014 ESPYS - Arrivals

Leaving behind something that was your whole life can be hard. One frequently sees recent retirees losing their sense of purpose and their lives becoming indisciplined.

While Tom Brady is rarely someone who would be prone to spiraling off, there is a good chance that he too may feel a little lost when the next NFL season comes around and he is not playing.

The Rock congratulates Tom Brady on retirement

While congratulating him on his historic career, The Rock pointed out three things that will sustain Brady going forward. He first noted that whatever Tom Brady does, he should do with passion.

Considering that Brady has been actively involved in his own ventures, even while playing, it is hoped that he will not lack in that area as he steps away from the field.

But while passion is often exuberant, zest is what channels the enthusiasm. The Rock hopes that he has the zest to carry him forward in his life, where the NFL became just a part of his story and not everything.

He himself should know, considering it was hard to think of anything other than that for which he would be remembered when he wrestled.

Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA @jamaledwards Every film I watch @TheRock in doesn't disappoint. The way he's built himself an acting career outside of wrestling is second to none. Every film I watch @TheRock in doesn't disappoint. The way he's built himself an acting career outside of wrestling is second to none. 👊

Finally, he wished Brady mana, the life force that permeates the universe. Considering Brady made a commitment in his retirement to "enrich" the lives of others, one hopes that the healing force will be a constant companion should he stay true to his word.

No one knows if Tom Brady's new journey will be as successful as his football career. It looks scarcely possible.

But if he were to follow The Rock in his advice, then just as one of the most famous wrestlers had a sterling post-sports career, there is no reason why the next generation shouldn't know Brady for his exploits off the field.

Edited by LeRon Haire