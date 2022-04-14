Who is Katie Feeney? How is she connected to Dan Snyder's Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders announced that they have named Penn State student Katie Feeney as their new social media correspondent.

According to the Commanders' official website, Feeney will have an all-access pass to cover the team on and off the field. This includes the Commanders' draft day, rookie minicamp, media day, training camp, and home games in the 2022 season.

The Commanders’ Chief Creative & Digital Officer Will Misselbrook stated that the team is excited to introduce the first position of its kind:

"We are excited to welcome Katie Feeney into our Burgundy & Gold family, as our first ever Commanders Social Media Correspondent. We are lucky to be joining forces as she becomes an extension of the Commanders social media team. Katie provides a youthful perspective that will reach new eyes and ears and help cultivate the next generation of fans as we enter the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders."

Feeney is a 19-year-old college student with over 6.8 million followers on TikTok and 2.2 million followers on YouTube. She is a Maryland native and a lifelong Washington fan, so the connection to the Washington football team seems like a natural partnership.

Feeney already has experience covering football games with her game day coverage of Penn State home football games. She has also covered other sports, including women’s basketball and hockey.

Katie Feeney’s first official role as the Commanders’ Social Media Correspondent will begin with their Draft Party at FedExField on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

According to the website, all proceeds from the event will go to the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, which supports the local community in the DC area.

The Washington Commanders' efforts to re-brand

Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders started their re-brand with a new team name. The franchise is hoping to move on from a rocky past that includes accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace, controversy with the team’s “Redskins” name, and financial misconduct.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL A congressional committee has told the Federal Trade Commission it has evidence the Washington Commanders engaged in unlawful financial conduct, impacting visiting teams and season ticket holders. es.pn/3E9j9YR A congressional committee has told the Federal Trade Commission it has evidence the Washington Commanders engaged in unlawful financial conduct, impacting visiting teams and season ticket holders. es.pn/3E9j9YR

Dan Snyder and the Commanders are looking to start fresh. The team’s hiring of Katie Feeney represents a forward-thinking strategy to appeal to potential younger demographics and cast a wider net beyond traditional NFL fans.

By hooking into her TikTok, YouTube, and social media accounts, Feeney will expose the franchise's behind-the-scenes social media content to her large following on social media.

The Commanders are creating an official role that should bring in more casual fans, especially of a younger demographic.

