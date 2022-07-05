"The way they celebrate 4th of July" - NFL player calls out Americans for not emphasizing on Juneteenth as Independence Day

Yesterday, millions of Americans, including quite a few NFL players, celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks, food and other festivities. This is not uncommon as the Fourth of July is one of the most popular American holidays. Most take the day off to celebrate when America earned its independence.

However, not all Americans earned their independence that day. In fact, it took nearly 90 years for all Americans to receive their freedom. On June 19, 1865, the last slaves were told of their freedom. The day would go on to be called Juneteenth and is now a federal holiday.

Despite that, it's still a relatively unknown day, and to many, including one NFL star, the day is as important as July 4, 1776. The day that everyone gained freedom should be celebrated as much as the day when only some did.

NFL safety Mike Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweeted out that sentiment, saying he wishes there was as much fanfare for Juneteenth.

Mike Edwards @M__Edwards7 I wish people celebrated Juneteenth the way they celebrate 4th of July I wish people celebrated Juneteenth the way they celebrate 4th of July 😶

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, so most things are closed and many people enjoy the day off. However, there still aren't many big festivals, firework shows, cookouts and gatherings to celebrate.

On the other hand, those things permeate the days leading up to and the day of July 4. The holiday is celebrated intensely, while Juneteenth is largely not.

NFL stars celebrate the Fourth of July in wild fashion

Taylor Lewan, an offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, showed off perhaps the most creative outfit for the holiday.

Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77 Happy 4th of July squad!! Have a beer, get rowdy, and spread some love!! Happy 4th of July squad!! Have a beer, get rowdy, and spread some love!! https://t.co/rp65Yh8wm4

New Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock poked fun at the US Open Twitter handle that savagely roasted him and Seahawks fans recently.

Drew Lock @DrewLock23 12s Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 12s Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 🇺🇸😂❤️12s

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt sent out an emphatic wish for Americans.

JJ Watt @JJWatt



Happy 4th of July America!!! Happy 4th of July America!!!🇺🇸

Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson thanked the military for keeping him free on Independence Day.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Happy 4th of July!



Today we are so grateful for our military and their families for their love and commitment to keeping us all safe.



Freedom & Love is the key. Happy 4th of July! Today we are so grateful for our military and their families for their love and commitment to keeping us all safe. Freedom & Love is the key.

The NFL Films account shared a video of an emotional Travis Kelce on the holiday.

Maxx Crosby shared a patriotic photo.

Several teams wished followers a happy holiday as well, including the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Cleveland Browns shared a patriotic photo, too.

Cleveland Browns @Browns Wishing everyone a fun and safe 4th of July Wishing everyone a fun and safe 4th of July 🎇 Wishing everyone a fun and safe 4th of July 🎇 https://t.co/EMAVXK1stp

The Seahawks shared an important message for their followers.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks



Get registered and make your voice heard on November 8.



Visit On the Fourth of July, a reminder that there is nothing more American than exercising your right to vote.Get registered and make your voice heard on November 8.Visit Seahawks.com/Vote for voting resources. On the Fourth of July, a reminder that there is nothing more American than exercising your right to vote. Get registered and make your voice heard on November 8. Visit Seahawks.com/Vote for voting resources. https://t.co/yNMVyu9G5v

Even the Pro Football Hall of Fame got in on the celebration.

Many NFL teams, players and media members took part in the celebration. Perhaps one day, as Mike Edwards wishes, there will be a similar fanfare for Juneteenth.

