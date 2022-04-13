3 QBs who could make a leap in their sophomore NFL year 

Usually, an NFL rookie struggles as a first-year starter, and by their second year, you see them come into their own.

It happened to NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman. Both of them struggled as NFL rookies, especially Aikman, who was the leader of the 1-15 Cowboys back in 1989.

In his rookie season, Manning threw more interceptions than touchdowns, but eventually, both figured things out and went on to have Hall of Fame careers in the NFL.

One quarterback who made a massive leap in his second season was Joe Burrow, who hurt his knee his rookie season, but came back in his second year to lead his team to an AFC Championship and a Super Bowl. These three NFL quarterbacks are expected to make a massive leap in their sophomore season.

Three QBs who could make a leap in their sophomore leap year

#1 Mac Jones is the primary NFL quarterback expected to make a giant leap

No one expected Mac Jones to make the leap he made as a rookie. Many thought the quarterbacks picked ahead of him in last year's draft would have a better season than him. But boy, were they wrong!

Jones led the New England Patriots to the playoffs, something no other rookie in his class has done. He also almost won the AFC East in his rookie year and came close to beating Tom Brady as a rookie.

Now expectations are sky high for Jones in his second year in New England, and many are excited to see what he can do when surrounded by the right talent.

#2 - Justin Fields

The few times Justin Fields was allowed to play, you saw his potential on the field. Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn't want to throw Fields to the wolves his rookie year, so he tried to keep him on the sidelines, which was the wrong move.

Nagy keeping Fields on the bench, especially after seeing him play, cost him his job. Fields is expected to be the starter now that Nagy is finally gone, and fans in Chicago are excited, as they should be.

Fields has the potential to be one of the greats in the league under the right head coach.

#3 - Trey Lance

There has been a lot of talk about Trey Lance, but apparently, the San Francisco 49ers are finally committed to starting him next year; at least that's what they are saying.

Lance featured in limited action last year and, like Justin Fields, showed some potential, but it wasn't good enough to take over the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy G took the 49ers to another NFC Championship game and, along the way, defeated the Cowboys and the Packers.

Lance will be facing a boatload of pressure from fans of the 49ers who think they may have won the Super Bowl had Lance been the starter. Lance is more mobile than Garoppolo, and many believe he can throw the ball better.

We'll see what Lance can do in his sophomore year at quarterback, but let's hope 49er fans are patient with him.

