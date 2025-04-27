“This is not collusion”: Colin Cowherd compares Shedeur Sanders’ draft drama to Nico Iamaleava's NIL fiasco

The 2025 NFL draft was a nightmare for Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime. After being seen as a top-five prospect throughout the 2024 season, the former Colorado quarterback faced an unexpected fall. The Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders as the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Theories of the NFL franchises taking a pledge and colluding against Sanders have been circulating online. On Saturday, speaking on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Colin Cowherd dismissed the idea, noting that he believes Shedeur's draft slide had something to do with his father, Deion Sanders's, attitude, instead.

He compares it to Nico Iamaleava's NIL drama with the Tennessee Volunteers, where the quarterback's father meddled in his business, leading to Nico and Tennessee parting ways. Cowherd said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Shedeur is a prospect. He's going to be an employee of a business, and your dad is saying - 'there are teams we will not we will not play for,' and that's directed at many of the teams that were interested. I've said on my show before -'quarterback dad has become pageant mom,' where the heart is in the right place, but sometimes they do a disservice to their kids.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“We saw this with Nico Iamaleava, the quarterback for Tennessee. Great program, dad stepped in, son didn't show up to a spring practice, we're out of Here, and he had no market… So college football sent a message. It wasn't collusion, people weren't on the phone, and this is not collusion.” [03:20]

Ad

Sanders will join a Browns QB room stacked with fellow draft picks - Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Also read: Rich Eisen criticizes Shedeur Sanders' "negative side" ahead of QB's battle with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett

Mel Kiper was outraged over Shedeur Sanders sliding in 2025 NFL draft

The biggest story of the 2025 NFL draft was Shedeur Sanders' fall to the fifth round. The atmosphere on the ESPN set in Green Bay, Wisconsin, had been tense for over two days. Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s veteran draft expert, had been openly frustrated.

Ad

After the Browns selected Shedeur, Kiper expressed his opinions to fellow analyst Louis Riddick.

“This is not about, ‘Can you play the position?’ This is about, ‘Do we want you to play the position for us?'” said Riddick.

“Why wouldn’t they?” Kiper cut in abruptly.

“That’s a whole (different) discussion that we’ve had in many different ways for weeks and months now,” Riddick stated.

Ad

“Is he not one of the toughest quarterbacks you’ve ever seen?” Kiper asked.

“Mel ... this isn’t about quarterback traits and quarterback characteristics, personal football (characteristics)” Riddick replied. “That’s not about this. This is personal.”

“Has he had an off-the-field issue? No, he has not,” Kiper said. "The NFL has been clueless for 50 years when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks! Clueless," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Fire that idiot" - NFL fans react to rumors of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich's son's involvement in Shedeur Sanders' prank call

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.