By now, most fans know about the photo involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from his high school days. The photo shows Jones on the outside looking in at a group of high school kids trying to stop others from entering the school.

But the curious thing is that the photo came out of nowhere and is over 50-years-old. So how and why did it surface now? One NFL fan has a theory that is a little sinister the more you think about it. The fan posted that they think Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder leaked a photo of Jerry Jones to create some backlash for the billionaire owner:

"I’d put money on Dan Snyder having something to do with this coming out 💀."

At face value, the idea seems rather farfetched. However, when you factor in the reports of Snyder from a couple of months ago, it suddenly makes sense.

Dan Snyder reportedly said behind closed doors that he has dirt on the other 31 NFL owners. He suggested that if he was forced to sell the Commanders (due to the sexual harassment allegations aimed at him) he would essentially take down the other owners with their dirty laundry.

Is this what this photo is? Some fans certainly think so:

JUNIOR GALETTE *EL🇲🇦 @JuniorGalette93 #SAVAGE Dan Snyder really got dirt on owners that man leaked A picture of Jerry Jones at a Klan Rally on Thanksgiving Dan Snyder really got dirt on owners that man leaked A picture of Jerry Jones at a Klan Rally on Thanksgiving 😂😂 #SAVAGE https://t.co/ONmqutxTjR

🐩 @SophiaKnowsBttr tbh, i wanna see what dan snyder has on jerry jones. dan probably the one that leaked those photos of jerry with those women sksksks tbh, i wanna see what dan snyder has on jerry jones. dan probably the one that leaked those photos of jerry with those women sksksks

(Foots The King) @FootsDaKing Folks reaching with that Jerry Jones picture.



I see Dan Snyder emptied the clip lol Folks reaching with that Jerry Jones picture.I see Dan Snyder emptied the clip lol

Mikey J @mikej204 I garuntee you Dan Snyder leaked that picture of Jerry Jones denying entry to other black students.. I garuntee you Dan Snyder leaked that picture of Jerry Jones denying entry to other black students..

Cherchez La Femme @FrankieVtotheD Dan Snyder sliding those Jerry Jones pics to the Washington Post to get the heat off of him Dan Snyder sliding those Jerry Jones pics to the Washington Post to get the heat off of him https://t.co/nNrHg4Mhzs

nope.🇻🇨 @FEELZ_____ Im supposed to believe its a coinky dink that after Dan Snyder threatened to snitch on the owners, that Jerry Jones pic shows up out the blue? Im supposed to believe its a coinky dink that after Dan Snyder threatened to snitch on the owners, that Jerry Jones pic shows up out the blue? https://t.co/3rpdQVnCd3

Matt @MattAlphabet If Dan Snyder was behind that Jerry Jones photo coming to light that is some super villain level diabolical shit.



Like Jerry Jones needs Batman or the Avengers to help him type shit. If Dan Snyder was behind that Jerry Jones photo coming to light that is some super villain level diabolical shit. Like Jerry Jones needs Batman or the Avengers to help him type shit.

So it appears that many NFL fans are on the same page in thinking that Dan Snyder may have leaked the photo of Jerry Jones. While we will never likely know if it is true or not, it is certainly rather odd, isn't it?

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are always in the news

Jerry Jones before Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

One thing the NFL public have noticed is that Jones and his Dallas Cowboys are always in the spotlight. Somehow, the Cowboys are at the top of every newspaper, online site and everything else in between. Look no further than the very public pursuit of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas didn't become one of the most valuable sporting organizations on the planet by not promoting themselves. They will be in the spotlight as much as possible.

Despite Dallas not having Super Bowl success since the 1990's, they have still remained relevant thanks to Jones. Unfortunately, for the billionaire owner, this time, it is himself in the limelight for the wrong reasons.

