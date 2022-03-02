Three NFL head coaches who won't appear at NFL combine 

The NFL combine is an annual event where college football prospects get to show off their skills to professional scouts.

It takes place each year leading up to the NFL Draft, giving the players one last opportunity to impress teams and get on their draft radar.

A good showing at the combine can often increase a player's potential draft stock. This could result in the prospect earning a higher selection and, in turn, potentially more money on their initial contract.

Coaches, scouts, general managers and team executives often attend the combine to evaluate the prospects first hand. A large majority of head coaches will be in attendance at the 2022 combine, as they are every year.

Head coaches like the opportunity to meet the players and watch their performances while analyzing if they are a good fit for their team's overall philosophy.

Not all head coaches will be in attendance this year, as some have already announced that they will be unable to attend for one reason or another.

Here are three head coaches that won't be at the 2022 NFL combine this year at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

#1 - Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay won his second NFC Championship and first Super Bowl ring this year. The Los Angeles Rams have built their team through trades and free agency, sacrificing many of their draft picks.

They don't have a pick in either of the first two rounds of the draft this year, which could be why Sean McVay has chosen not to attend the combine.

#2 - Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff have elected not to attend the combine this year. General manager John Lynch will be in attendance with team personnel and the scouting department.

Shanahan will instead watch film of the prospects with his coaching staff at the team's home facilities.

#3 - Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Robert Saleh and the rest of the New York Jets coaching staff will not be attending the 2022 NFL combine. General manager Joe Douglas and the scouting department will be there instead.

Saleh was given the opportunity to coach at this year's Senior Bowl, a valuable experience in analyzing the prospects. That may have factored into his decision not to attend the combine.

