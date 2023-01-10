Randy Moss' infamous Lambeau Moon an unexpected flashpoint in epic NFC North rivalry

Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Randy Moss began his career with the Minnesota Vikings and was part of the NFC North rivalry between them and the Green Bay Packers.

On this day, 18 years ago, Randy Moss and the Vikings faced the Packers at Lambeau Field and after he scored a touchdown, he mooned the crowd in celebration.

Buck and Moss are now teammates on ESPN.



Commentor Joe Buck took offense to the celebration, dubbing it a "disgusting" act.

Randy Moss would finish the game with 4 catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the 31–17 win. He was fined $10,000 as a result.

The Vikings lost to the Eagles the following week, and Moss was traded in the off-season to the Oakland Raiders, ending his time with the Vikings.

Randy Moss had one of the best careers for a wide receiver in NFL history

Randy Moss is considered one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time.

He retired in 2012 after playing 16 seasons in the NFL. He has recorded 982 receptions, 15,292 yards, 156 touchdowns, 159 rushing yards, a return for a touchdown, and two passing touchdowns in his career.

He earned six Pro Bowls, four All-Pros, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the year, and was named to the 2000s All-Decade team.

He was drafted by the Vikings in the first-round of the 1998 draft and led the league in touchdown receptions as a rookie. Moss spent the first seven seasons of his career in Minnesota, and in his first six seasons, he recorded 1,000 plus yards every year.

In 2005, he was traded to the Raiders, where he recorded another 1,000-yard season. After a lackluster season in 2006, he was traded to the New England Patriots.

In his first season with the team in 2007, he set a single-season record for most receiving touchdowns in a single-season with 23. He recorded two more 1,000-plus yards season in the next two years with NE, scoring 24 more touchdowns.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He now serves as a studio analyst for ESPN for Sunday's NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.

