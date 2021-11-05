Who's playing tonight on Thursday Night Football? Colts vs. Jets - TV Channel, Time, and Schedule

The Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets take the primetime stage in Week 9 for Thursday Night Football. The Titans are coming off a brutal 34-31 overtime victory over the Colts in which they fought until the bitter end of an AFC South divisional game.

The Colts may look back at that game with regret as they opened with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a second touchdown pass to Michael Pittman. They relinquished the lead and Titans safety Kevin Byard made a key interception of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz in overtime to set up a game-winning field goal by Titans kicker Randy Bullock.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a massive upset over the previously 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals, who were at the top of the AFC. Backup quarterback Mike White, starting in place of injured rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, played the game of a lifetime.

White passed for 405 yards and three touchdowns, and was even on the receiving end of a 2-yard, two-point conversion to make it 34-31, which was the final score.

The New York Jets now have what can be considered a "good" problem with deciding between going with Mike White for the remainder of the season or Zach Wilson once he is deemed healthy enough to play.

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight?

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The Indianapolis Colts are now 3-5 in a porous AFC South division. With the Titans losing running back Derrick Henry for at least the majority of the remainder of the regular season, the Colts may possibly have a chance to make up ground and it starts tonight on Thursday Night Football.

The Jets just picked up their second win of the season and their record stands at 2-5. They are currently third in the AFC East division but weren't looked at as making waves to compete for the division crown this season.

With the emergence of Mike White, it now stands to reason that first-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh may need to first decide which quarterback gives his team the best chance to win each week.

What time is Thursday Night Football tonight?

Date: November 4, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Thursday Night Football will kickoff at 8:20 PM EST

What channel is Thursday Night Football on?

TV channel: FOX/NFL Network

Live stream: Watch Fox | Fox Sports | NFL Network | FuboTv | Prime Video

Tonight's Thursday Night Football game has lead play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman as the lead analysts.

Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will handle all of the on-the-field action as the sideline reporters.

Edited by Henno van Deventer