Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight? Buccaneers vs Eagles TV Channel, Time & Schedule

NFL Week 6 features an interesting game of Thursday Night Football with the Philadelphia Eagles welcoming in the Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles have an offense that is starting to click and a stout defense with a shutdown secondary. The Buccaneers have an established offense that has had some slumps and a defense devastated by injuries.

Jalen Hurts has finally found some momentum to carry over from week to week and he gets Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on a short week. The Eagles are 2-3 and can make a bold statement in the NFC East by defeating the Buccaneers and inching closer to the Dallas Cowboys atop the division.

The biggest storyline for the game is Philadelphia's defense, with Darius Slay and Steven Nelson holding it down in the secondary.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Will the Eagles continue the streak tomorrow against the Buccaneers? Will the Eagles continue the streak tomorrow against the Buccaneers? https://t.co/cXqffE3He9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the number one passing offense in the NFL, but they have also had a few slumps this season. Mike Evans hasn't been much of a factor, but Antonio Brown has had a career resurgance and looks like AB from 2018.

Tom Brady is facing the third-best pass defense in the NFL. The Eagles defense scored 12 points in fantasy football against the Carolina Panthers last week.

Here is everything to know about FOX's "Thursday Night Football" game for Week 6, including kickoff time and more.

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight?

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This Week 6 matchup between the Eagles and Buccaneers has both teams coming off of wins. The 2-3 Eagles can grab second place in the NFC East and start to gain ground on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 in the NFC South and have a one-game lead over the Carolina Panthers thanks to the Eagles last week.

The Eagles seem pleased with how Jalen Hurts has played over the last few weeks. He defeated a good Carolina defense and made a decent comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs a week prior, losing 42-30.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS How does Tom Brady continue to do this?▪️1,767 Pass Yards (1st in NFL)

▪️15 Pass TD (2nd in NFL)

▪️149 Completions (1st in NFL)

▪️44 Years Old (really old) How does Tom Brady continue to do this?▪️1,767 Pass Yards (1st in NFL)

▪️15 Pass TD (2nd in NFL)

▪️149 Completions (1st in NFL)

▪️44 Years Old (really old) https://t.co/b5Utr5x3Pj

Tampa Bay proved their roster is still one of the best in the NFL with so many different players stepping up when another player has a slump or is injured. It also helps when your 44-year-old quarterback throws for five touchdowns and over 400 yards for the first time in his career. It comes after Brady had zero scores in Week 4.

The defense has allowed at least 17 points in every game and has only allowed under 300 total yards once. The secondary is having some of the worst luck when it comes to injuries this season and all of the focus will be on how Jalen Hurts performs against them.

What time is Thursday Night Football tonight?

Date: Thursday, October 14th, 2021

Thursday, October 14th, 2021 Time: 8:20 PM EST

Thursday Night Football will have its usual kickoff time of 8:20 PM EST

What channel is Thursday Night Football tonight?

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch FOX | FOX Sports | NFL Network | fuboTV

Tonight is the second straight Thursday Night Football game to be broadcast on FOX after spending the last several weeks on the NFL Network exclusively.

Joe Buck and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will serve as play-by-play announcers for the Buccaneers vs. Eagles. Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will be down on the field as the sideline reporters.

Lyle @WalkWithLyle This play by Jalen Hurts is ridiculous and I want everyone to acknowledge it.

This play by Jalen Hurts is ridiculous and I want everyone to acknowledge it.

https://t.co/pCDvVibwuz

Streamers will also be able to watch the game via DIRECTV, Hulu, YouTube TV and FuboTV apps.

Edited by LeRon Haire