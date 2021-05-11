Create
NFL: 3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars should not have signed Tim Tebow

Ian Van Roy
Modified 58 min ago
Feature

Tim Tebow has signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hasn't been added as a quarterback, the position he played when he helped the Denver Broncos win a playoff game. Instead, he has been added as a tight end.

Here are three reasons why his addition was not a good idea for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Why signing Tim Tebow was a mistake

# 1 Tim Tebow will be 34 soon

Tim Tebow is past retirement age for most tight ends. In fact, he is past retirement age for every position other than quarterback. With his age come questions about his ability to stay healthy throughout the season and also about his ability to maintain the athletic prowess required for the game at this level.

# 2 No Experience as a Tight End

At 34 years old, Tim Tebow will have to learn an entirely new position in one offseason. While this is routinely done in high school and college, it rarely happens in the NFL and is rarely a success.

In other words, Tebow cannot expect to learn a new position in a few months and expect to compete with players who have been doing it for their entire lives.

# 3 Tebow hasn't played in years

Looking back, Tim Tebow has not recorded a stat in the NFL since 2012, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2012, he was a quarterback for the New York Jets and played in two games, throwing for 39 yards.

It will be close to a decade since the last time Tebow was in the league. One cannot expect to sit out of the league for a decade and expect to be able to return at a competitive level.

Why adding Tebow can cause more harm than good

The only conceivable reason why the Jaguars have added Tim Tebow is to win over his fans in an attempt to sell more tickets. However, they should not have trouble selling tickets for a season in which the Jacksonville Jaguars have added new college star head coach Urban Meyer and picked the best prospect in the NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence.

Tim Tebow As A Jet
Tim Tebow As A Jet

In fact, Tebow could end up hurting the goal of adding more fans overall if he gets onto the field and adds losses to their record due to his poor play.

Published 58 min ago
