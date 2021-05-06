NFL Free Agency: Will Urban Meyer really sign Tim Tebow to play tight end?

Tim Tebow's NFL journey continues! After retiring from Major League Baseball shortly before spring training this season, the 33-year-old is looking to make an NFL comeback. He has reportedly called his former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer - who is now the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars - and has asked him for a tryout at tight end.

NFL Free Agency: Urban Meyer remains tight-lipped about signing Tim Tebow

When Tim Tebow was struggling to stay on an NFL roster, he was asked to change positions from quarterback to tight end. At the time, he refused and said he would play no position other than quarterback. Now, it seems that Tebow has had a change of heart. But will Meyer and the Jaguars give him a chance?

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Urban Meyer was on NFL Network discussing his first NFL Draft experience as a head coach. When asked about Tebow reaching out and possibly getting a tryout, Meyer first said that it was a short phone conversation. He said he was focused on the draft and wasn't willing to answer questions about Tebow's possible future with the team. Meyer could just be acting coy about any decisions that are being made behind the scenes.

The Jaguars drafted a tight end in the fifth-round by selecting Meyers' former Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell.

Urban Meyer has tapped into the Ohio State pipeline, drafting TE Luke Farrell in the fifth round. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Tim Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the twenty-fifth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The Broncos traded Tebow to the Jets in 2012. Later, the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback also had stints with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2016, Tim Tebow made the announcement that he was switching to baseball and would do an open workout for all interested Major League teams. He later signed with the New York Mets and has spent the last few years working through the Mets' minor league system. He has had yearly appearances with the big league club at Spring Training. Before retiring this year, Tebow made it up to the AAA-Syracuse, which is just shy of the Major Leagues.

Each fall, Tebow is co-host of a Saturday morning SEC pregame show with fellow former SEC players. There is no word yet on whether Tebow is still employed by the SEC network or if he is waiting to see if the Jaguars' tight end job will actually pan out.