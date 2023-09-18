Timeline of allegations against Deshaun Watson: How things unraveled for Browns QB

In 2021, it became clear that Deshaun Watson wanted to leave the Houston Texans due to the front office's decisions, following a 4-12 season that even had J.J. Watt apologizing.

What nobody knew at the time was that Watson leaving the Texans would be caused by multiple accusations of sexual assault. It seemed that, as the quarterback desired to be traded to another team, every day a new woman was accusing him.

Here's a timeline of what transpired with Deshaun Watson and why he became such a controversial figure in the NFL:

Deshaun Watson timeline: Accused of multiple sexual assaults

Jan. 3, 2021: The Houston Texans lose to the Tennessee Titans, ending their season with a 4-12 record despite Watson's best individual season. The quarterback is seen walking off the field with NFL legend J.J. Watt, who apologizes to him for "wasting one of his great years."

Jan. 28, 2021: The Associated Press reports that Deshaun Watson demanded a trade from the Texans, just five months after signing a mega deal worth $177.5 million. He was disgruntled with the front office's decisions, mainly trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals before the 2020 season.

March 16, 2021: The first civil lawsuit against Watson is filed by a Houston massage therapist and delivered by attorney Tony Buzbee, alleging that Watson touched her and asked for sex while visiting her for treatment. Different lawsuits were filed in the following days. Fourteen were already filed on March 22, with a woman calling the quarterback a "sexual predator."

April 2, 2021: The Houston police start to investigate the quarterback, with Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, welcoming the investigation.

April 5, 2021: The number of lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback reaches 22.

April 7, 2021: Multiple brands end their relationship with the quarterback, including Nike, Reliant Energy, H-E-B and Beats by Dre.

May 21, 2021: Texans owner Cal McNair attempts to mediate the situation with Watson's legal team and the 22 women suing the quarterback. Watson's wish to be traded remains active.

July 2021: The quarterback is allowed to participate in all Texans activities. He reports to training camp but doesn't practice, as his wish to be traded remains in place. The NFL interviewed 10 of the 22 women who accused the quarterback, but did not interview Watson to not interfere with the police investigation.

September 2021-November 2021: The regular season starts, and the Houston Texans make Deshaun Watson inactive for every game. The team holds trade talks with multiple franchises, but the trade deadline passes and Watson remains in Houston. He does not play a down in the 2021 season.

March 2022: The quarterback is cleared of any criminal charges, although the 22 civil lawsuits were still ongoing. A week after being cleared, he finally leaves the Houston Texans.

March 18, 2022: Deshaun Watson is traded to the Cleveland Browns

The time finally comes. The Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers were all interested, but ultimately, it was the Cleveland Browns who acquired Watson. He later signs a fully guaranteed contract.

May 2022: New accusers emerge, with eight women stating that Watson allegedly sexually assaulted them as well. In total, the accusations get to 30.

June 21, 2022: Deshaun Watson settles 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him.

July 15, 2022: The Houston Texans reach a settlement with the 30 women who accused the quarterback of sexual assault. They had also filed lawsuits against the franchise due to being negligent with the quarterback's behavior.

Aug. 1, 2022: Sue L. Robinson, appointed by the NFL and NFL Player’s Association to lead the investigation on Watson's case, recommends a six-game suspension for the quarterback based on the league's personal conduct policy. Roger Goodell appeals the decision, wishing to handle a bigger suspension.

Aug. 18, 2022: The NFL announces its appeal has been successful, and Watson is suspended for 11 games and subjected to a $5 million fine.

Nov. 28, 2022: Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension and is added to the 53-man roster. He makes his first start for the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 4, against the Texans, in Houston, and leads his team to a win.