Titans vs Jets: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Everyone knew that this was going to be a challenging year for the New York Jets as they entered the first phase of a rebuild, but no one expected the team to be this bad.
The Jets did have a good offseason. They hired Robert Saleh as head coach to lead the franchise, found a new franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson, and surrounded him with quality players to avoid the same mistakes they made with Sam Darnold. The result? A 0-3 start with 20 points total in three games.
The process was well thought-out, but the results have been rather disappointing. The offensive line is struggling with pass protection, the defense is struggling without their best pass rushers and Wilson is having a hard time becoming acclimated to games on the pro level.
At some point, the quarterback will need to settle down and play at the level he's expected to, but until then, it's not going to be pretty.
The Titans regrouped after their Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and now have two straight wins, with one of those coming against the Indianapolis Colts (who many see as the biggest threat in the AFC South). But while they have more talent than the Jets, they have injury problems that may hurt their chances in the contest.
Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans.
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans injury report
New York Jets
For the Jets, young stars Marcus Maye and Elijah Moore have been confirmed as being out for the game vs. the Titans.
Marcus Maye's situation is even worse. The safety is playing under the franchise tag. He's nursing an ankle injury that should keep him out until week seven at least. Moore is recovering from a concussion and still hasn't been removed from of concussion protocol.
Jamison Crowder had limited practices and although he's expected to play, he's not going to be 100% as he's still recovering from a groin injury
Tennessee Titans
The Titans have confirmed that star wide receivers Julio Jones and AJ Brown will both miss Sunday's game with hamstring injuries.
On defense, Bud Dupree and Caleb Farley haven't practiced during the week and should also miss the game. Dupree's knee injury is still a problem for him, while Farley nurses a shoulder problem.
Another confirmed absence is punter Brett Kern with a groin injury. Johnny Townsend will pick up his duties this week.
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineups
New York Jets
QB - Zach Wilson | HB - Ty Johnson | WR - Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - Morgan Moses, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, George Fant
DL - John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams | LB - C.J. Mosley, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Adrian Colbert, Jarrod Wilson | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Thomas Morstead
Tennessee Titans
- Ryan Tannehill | HB - Derrick Henry | FB - Khari Blasingame | WR - Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrailo
DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Jayron Brown, Rashaan Evans, Ola Adeniyi, Harold Landry | CB - Kristian Fulton, Janoris Jenkins | S - Dane Cruikshank, Kevin Byard | K - Randy Bullock | P - Johnny Townsend