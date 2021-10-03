Titans vs Jets: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Everyone knew that this was going to be a challenging year for the New York Jets as they entered the first phase of a rebuild, but no one expected the team to be this bad.

The Jets did have a good offseason. They hired Robert Saleh as head coach to lead the franchise, found a new franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson, and surrounded him with quality players to avoid the same mistakes they made with Sam Darnold. The result? A 0-3 start with 20 points total in three games.

The process was well thought-out, but the results have been rather disappointing. The offensive line is struggling with pass protection, the defense is struggling without their best pass rushers and Wilson is having a hard time becoming acclimated to games on the pro level.

At some point, the quarterback will need to settle down and play at the level he's expected to, but until then, it's not going to be pretty.

The Titans regrouped after their Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and now have two straight wins, with one of those coming against the Indianapolis Colts (who many see as the biggest threat in the AFC South). But while they have more talent than the Jets, they have injury problems that may hurt their chances in the contest.

Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans injury report

New York Jets

For the Jets, young stars Marcus Maye and Elijah Moore have been confirmed as being out for the game vs. the Titans.

The Jet Press @TheJetPress



Not based on a specific “source” or anything, just a strong hunch given what we’ve seen/heard.



The Jets seemingly have no intentions of re-signing Maye. I expect the #Jets to explore a Marcus Maye trade when he comes back.Not based on a specific “source” or anything, just a strong hunch given what we’ve seen/heard.The Jets seemingly have no intentions of re-signing Maye. I expect the #Jets to explore a Marcus Maye trade when he comes back.



Not based on a specific “source” or anything, just a strong hunch given what we’ve seen/heard.



The Jets seemingly have no intentions of re-signing Maye.

Marcus Maye's situation is even worse. The safety is playing under the franchise tag. He's nursing an ankle injury that should keep him out until week seven at least. Moore is recovering from a concussion and still hasn't been removed from of concussion protocol.

Jamison Crowder had limited practices and although he's expected to play, he's not going to be 100% as he's still recovering from a groin injury

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have confirmed that star wide receivers Julio Jones and AJ Brown will both miss Sunday's game with hamstring injuries.

On defense, Bud Dupree and Caleb Farley haven't practiced during the week and should also miss the game. Dupree's knee injury is still a problem for him, while Farley nurses a shoulder problem.

Another confirmed absence is punter Brett Kern with a groin injury. Johnny Townsend will pick up his duties this week.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineups

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | HB - Ty Johnson | WR - Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - Morgan Moses, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, George Fant

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams | LB - C.J. Mosley, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Adrian Colbert, Jarrod Wilson | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Thomas Morstead

Tennessee Titans

- Ryan Tannehill | HB - Derrick Henry | FB - Khari Blasingame | WR - Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrailo

Also Read

Mike Kurland @Mike_Kurland



In week 3:

- Led receivers in snap count (77.94%)

- Target%: 15.38%- tied 1st for highest

- Led team in red zone targets (2) With the AJ Brown injury & Julio possibly limited (but he is always nicked up) #Titans Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a deeper league #FantasyFootball In week 3:- Led receivers in snap count (77.94%)- Target%: 15.38%- tied 1st for highest- Led team in red zone targets (2) With the AJ Brown injury & Julio possibly limited (but he is always nicked up) #Titans Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a deeper league #FantasyFootball 🎯



In week 3:

- Led receivers in snap count (77.94%)

- Target%: 15.38%- tied 1st for highest

- Led team in red zone targets (2) https://t.co/paiuU8ugNr

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Jayron Brown, Rashaan Evans, Ola Adeniyi, Harold Landry | CB - Kristian Fulton, Janoris Jenkins | S - Dane Cruikshank, Kevin Byard | K - Randy Bullock | P - Johnny Townsend

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far