TJ Hockenson injury update: Latest on Vikings TE for Week 17 Fantasy Football

TJ Hockenson suffered an injury to his knee over the weekend and was forced out of action in an eventual loss for the Minnesota Vikings. With the fantasy championship finally here, it's not a good time for anyone owning Hockenson, who was a top-scoring tight end, to lose such a good player. What's his status for Week 17?

TJ Hockenson got injured on this catch.

TJ Hockenson injury update

TJ Hockenson is dealing with an undisclosed knee injury. He was pretty quickly ruled out of the contest, which indicates it must be a pretty substantial injury. Whether or not he'll be back for one or both of these remaining regular season games, remains to be seen.

He has been a force at the tight end spot all season for the Minnesota Vikings. He had already recorded four catches for 58 yards by the time he had to exit the game.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke on the injuries sustained by the star tight end as well as Jordan Addison and a few others. He was asked if he felt that they were significant to which he replied (via ESPN):

"I do believe so. I can't confirm any of those, but with two weeks left to go [in the regular season] ... we've got some really tough guys. We've got some guys that are all trying to battle their way back in there, but I do believe so."

Hockenson's status is truly up in the air, and it doesn't look good.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler has said that it's "not good" and that the team is hoping to be pleasantly surprised by the result of the MRI, but they're bracing for the worst. This could be a season-ending injury given how late it has occurred.

What happened to TJ Hockenson?

TJ Hockenson caught a pass against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the third quarter. It was for 24 yards and he briefly turned upfield to continue running and was up-ended by the tackle from Kerby Joseph.

Kerby flipped the tight end over after hitting him in the knee area. The tight end had to be helped off the field and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. It puts the rest of his season in real jeopardy as well.

When will TJ Hockenson come back?

TJ Hockenson is considered Questionable for this weekend's matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The star tight end is not expected to play at this point. He hasn't been ruled out yet, but it's trending that way.

It's not a short week, but the injury is likely too serious for him to bounce back that quickly. It's looking like he may not even play in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, either. His status for the remainder of the season is up in the air.

That's a terrible timing for fantasy managers who successfully made it to the fantasy championship. This is not the time to be losing a star in a very weak position, but that may be the hand that fantasy players are going to be dealt this week.

