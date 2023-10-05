TNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5 Bears vs Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Justin Fields in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 5 of the 2023 fantasy football season will officially kick off with Thursday Night Football featuring the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. As always, managers will need to make early lineup decisions about players on their rosters from either of these two teams. It's always important to get off to a good start, making these decisions magnified in the opening game of the week.

Managers who start a player who underperforms on TNF will be at a disadvantage when the Sunday slate comes around. Alternatively, leaving a player on the bench who turns in a solid performance can often result in missing out on a maximum weekly score.

The following breakdown will help managers with these crucial lineup decisions for Week 5 fantasy football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thursday Night Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Fields vs Howell Week 5 TNF

One of the best ways for fantasy football managers to make sure they are getting the most out of their lineups each week is by using the Start/Sit Optimizer. This valuable tool takes various factors into careful consideration, such as recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups, to give managers informed lineup suggestions based on their generated projections.

In addition to using the Optimizer, it's also always important to pay attention to the official injury report each week. For this particular matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, a few injuries are worth taking note of that could impact the flow of the game, and in turn, certain players' fantasy football values this week.

Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel were each limited participants for the Commanders during practice this week, but neither carries an official injury designation into the game. This means they are both expected to be available and could be in a favorable situation. The Bears' secondary will be without Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson, significantly weakening their passing defense.

Taking all of the injury situations into careful consideration, as well as referencing the Optimizer, has helped to generate the following list of fantasy football players to target, and others to avoid, during this Week 5 TNF matchup.

TNF Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Justin Fields

Justin Fields put together the best passing game of his entire career last week. He new career-highs with 335 yards and four touchdowns. If he can consistently find ways to contribute as a passer, his elite rushing statistics will keep him among the best overall fantasy football quarterbacks.

He has an excellent opportunity to do so against the Commanders, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year.

Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson has been incredibly consistent during the 2023 fantasy football season so far, recording three top-15 finishes among running backs in PPR leagues. This includes his RB1 finish in Week 2. He should be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Bears defense that is allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert exploded last week for the big game that his fantasy managers have been waiting for. He more than doubled his total yardage for the season in just one game, exceeding 100 yards and recording his first top-10 finish among fantasy running backs this year. He also scored his first touchdown of the season and fantasy managers should capitalize on his momentum in their Week 5 lineups.

Also Read: Khalil Herbert fantasy outlook

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin has been steadily improving his output every week. In each game so far this year, he has increased his receptions and targets, while recording his best fantasy finish of the season in Week 4. The Bears are one of only 12 teams allowing more than 30 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, so he has a strong chance to keep things rolling.

Also Read: Terry McLaurin fantasy outlook

D.J. Moore

D.J. Moore is beginning to look exactly like the true WR1 that the Bears acquired in the offseason. He scored a touchdown in his second consecutive game last week on his way to his first top-10 finish among fantasy wide receivers this year. He also recorded his second 100-yard game of the season. He is a Week 5 lineup lock, as he is in most weeks going forward.

Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet is coming off his best fantasy performance of the year last week, finishing as the TE1 with seven receptions on nine targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second top 7 finish, and despite the Commanders allowing the fewest fantasy points to tight ends this year, he still makes for a solid lineup option.

Managers looking to acquire any of these Week 4 targets should consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

TNF Week 5 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Sam Howell

While Sam Howell makes for a decent play in Superflex and 2QB leagues, especially against a weak Bears defense, managers can likely do better in traditional formats. He has recorded multiple touchdown passes just once this year with five interceptions in four games.

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson has fallen off the fantasy football radar as he has taken a clear back seat to Brian Robinson. They are no longer evenly sharing the backfield duties, as they did for the majority of last season. Gibson is averaging just over 30 total yards per game and has failed to score a touchdown. He has also received just seven or fewer touches in every game this year.

Roschon Johnson

Roschon Johnson makes for an excellent bench stash, especially in Dynasty leagues, but is still hard to trust in weekly lineups. His volume has been too unreliable, recording double-digit touches twice, but just six touches in his other two games. His floor is too low to plug into Week 5 fantasy football lineups.

Jahan Dotson

Despite an excellent Week 5 matchup against the Bears' struggling defense, which is also depleted by injuries in their secondary, Jahan Dotson is an uninspiring option for fantasy football lineups. He has been a major disappointment this year, failing to exceed five receptions or 40 yards in any game so far.

Curtis Samuel

While Curtis Samuel was impressive last week with a WR11 finish in PPR leagues, managers shouldn't be fooled into trusting him in their lineups. He failed to finish inside the top 40 wide receivers in his other three games, including two finishes outside the top 60 players in the position.

Darnell Mooney

The Bears' weak passing game simply isn't strong enough to support multiple wide receivers in fantasy football, leaving D.J. Moore as the only legitimate option. Despite Chase Claypool not playing last week, and Justin Fields exceeding 300 passing yards, Mooney still failed to finish inside the top 50 wide receivers.

Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas only makes for a legitimate consideration in fantasy lineups in rare leagues that force managers to start two tight ends. In three games this year, he is averaging just three receptions for 35 yards per game. He lacks the necessary upside to be a strong Week 5 lineup option.