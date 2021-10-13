Tom Brady and other 2 QBs to throw over 400 yards and 0 INTs this season

Tom Brady is one of only three quarterbacks this season to record 400 passing yards in a single game without throwing an interception. Tom Brady did it in Week 3 and then again in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. He was the only quarterback to accomplish the task this season until two others joined him this week.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Tonight, both Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz joined Tom Brady as the only QBs to throw for 400+ yards with 0 INT in a game this season. Tonight, both Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz joined Tom Brady as the only QBs to throw for 400+ yards with 0 INT in a game this season. https://t.co/12jupNybGb

Tom Brady was the first to record 400 passing yards; two others have now joined him

#1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady was the first quarterback this season to throw for 400 yards in a single game without throwing an interception. The second quarterback to do it was also Tom Brady. The first was in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams when he threw for 432 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. It was an impressive performance but Week 5 was even better.

Tom Brady recorded his best game of the season so far in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The Buccaneers dominated the scoreboard by a 45-17 margin on their way to their fourth victory of the season. Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He now has the second-most passing touchdowns in the league at 16 and is an early NFL MVP candidate.

#2 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Joining Tom Brady on the list is Lamar Jackson. He had the best passing game of his career on Monday Night Football in a spectacular comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He set NFL records for the best quarterback performance in the Baltimore Ravens' history. He sometimes gets discredited for his throwing abilities, but not this week. Jackson had one of the best games of the entire year in Week 5.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Lamar Jackson tonight 🤯🔹 1st QB in NFL history to complete 85% of passes in 400-yard game

#3 - Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz, the other quarterback to play Monday Night Football this week, is the third quarterback to join the list. Wentz played his best game of the season so far, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to earn a victory. He still joins Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady on the list of three quarterbacks to achieve this stat line.

