Watch: Tom Brady's 700th career TD ball safe and sound thanks to Buccaneers staffer 

Tom Brady is similar to your favorite local shopkeeper or antique store owner....there's always something for everyone that you can find.
Tom Brady is the NFL career leader in wins and passing yards, and during the game yesterday against the Buffalo Bills, he overtook Drew Brees as the NFL's career leader in completions.
During that game, Brady had another milestone achievement as he threw his 700th career touchdown. And in typical storybook fashion, as has been most of Brady's storied career, the pass came on a 58-yard walkoff touchdown in overtime to receiver Breshad Perriman.
WATCH: Tom Brady's 700th career TD ball gathered by Buccaneers staffer
Tom Brady delivered a game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass in overtime to Breshad Perriman. As soon as Perriman released the ball in overtime, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers staffer grabbed it immediately.
Apparently, they didn't want a repeat of earlier in the season when Brady tossed his 600th touchdown pass to Mike Evans. Evans, unaware of the record at the time, proceeded to give the football to a fan.
Once Evans realized his mistake, someone from the Buccaneers staff went to retrieve the ball from the fan, who gladly obliged.
For the fan's selflessness, Brady supplied the fan with a bitcoin worth around $60,000, two autographed jerseys, a helmet, an autographed jersey from Mike Evans, and two season passes for the rest of this season as well as next year.
Perhaps the staffers for the Buccaneers were aware of this milestone because the one particular staffer that commandeered the ball was johnny-on-the-spot.
What's next for Brady and the Bucs?
The next quest for Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers is to win a third Super Bowl for the franchise and an eighth Super Bowl for Brady himself.
Last year's narrative for Brady was whether or not he could win a championship without the services and coaching of New England Patriots head coach and resident guru Bill Belichick.
Since the feat was accomplished in such dramatic fashion with a dominating Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady is now on a quest to repeat it.
The last team to repeat themselves as Super Bowl champions was Tom Brady's New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Only time (and health) will tell if the Buccaneers will be repeat champs. In the meantime, we can enjoy seeing the G.O.A.T. play until he decides to hit the links down in Florida.