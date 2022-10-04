Tom Brady addresses shoulder injury he picked up during loss to Chiefs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their second consecutive game on Sunday night. This time against the Kansas City Chiefs. The losing streak is just another blemish on the season for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

In the second quarter, Brady was sacked by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. When the quarterback got up on his feet, he was seen grabbing his right shoulder and arm. He then went to the Buccaneers' sidelines where he threw some practice throws before the next series.

After the game, the Bucs quarterback was asked about his shoulder injury and whether it would hinder his ability moving forward with the season. In true typical fashion for the quarterback, he said that his shoulder will be fine. He added that it was just 'football', insinuating that it's something that happens when you play the game.

"I'll be all right. It's football."

Brady's answer almost solidifies the fact that he will start for the Buccaneers next week against the NFC South Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs haven't had the type of start they had hoped for in the 2022-23 NFL season.

Entering last night's game, the Buccaneers offense had just four touchdowns. Granted, Brady threw for three touchdowns last night and Rachaad White rushed for a fourth touchdown. However, there is still some disconnect between him and his offense in terms of route running and play calling.

Tom Brady praises Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl rematch

Quarterback Tom Brady may have won the last matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but on Sunday night, the tables were turned. The Chiefs came out fast and scored often, giving Tampa Bay a hard time on offense, defense and special teams.

After the Chiefs' 41-31 win, both quarterbacks met at midfield and seemed to applaud each other for their performances in the game.

In his postgame press conference, Brady gave nothing but praise to the Chiefs quarterback. He said that Mahomes is a great player who has done a great job with the Chiefs so far in his young career.

"Obviously I think he's a great player — he's doing a great job with that team. So I'm always here to help anybody that I can, anyone who's looking for advice and I've certainly seen a lot in the game and I'm always happy to pass on the information to others to hopefully see those guys maximize their potential like I've been very fortunate to maximize mine."

The 45-year-old quarterback also went on to say that he would always be there to give advice to Mahomes or anyone in the NFL who may be looking for guidance. He said that his 23 years of NFL experience has allowed him to see a lot of what the NFL looks like and that he would be happy to pass on anything useful to them.

Such kind words could also indicate that the quarterback may be nearing the end of his career. But for now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at the top of the NFC South, tied with the Atlanta Falcons with a 2-2 record, whom they will face in Week 5.

