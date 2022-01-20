"I'm kind of a pain in their a**" - Tom Brady admits to getting away with unsportsmanlike conduct

Most of the time, Tom Brady comes off as one of the nicest guys in the NFL. However, he does admit in his own words that he can be a pain in the rear when it comes to his conduct.

Brady said this about his conduct to reporter and fellow "Let's Go!" podcast host Jim Gray:

"I do know that they (refs) probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when i don't think I get the right call, I'm probably a pain in their a*ss if you probably already don't know that."

According to Gray, Tom Brady has only one roughing the passer call against him this year and that was last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The three-time NFL MVP doesn't just talk smack on the field but off the field as well. A story came out last week about how Brady basically dragged former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees last year in a matchup between their respective teams.

Former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy picks up the story of what happened and what the seven-time Super Bowl Champion said.

"Tom is out there throwing with Brees’ kids. Kissing babies. We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, ‘I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his ass down!’ We were all like, ‘ohhhh!'”



While some people laughed and were amused by Brady's behavior, not everyone felt that way.

Shannon Sharpe comes down hard on Tom Brady

One person who has always been critical of the quarterbacks behavior is Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe has criticized Brady in the past for his behavior for not shaking opponents' hands after games, and said if this was a black player, they would not have been treated the same way.

“There’s a lot of things that he does that gets written off as ‘that’s passion, that’s competitiveness.’ That’s bulljive!” Sharpe said. “And we would not let that fly had Cam Newton, or Lamar Jackson, or Kyler Murray runs to the opposing sideline and tells a coach ‘go bleep yourself.’”

When Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless asked Sharpe if he was bringing race into the conversation, Sharpe responded,

"Of course. There’s no possible way that a black quarterback can do some of the things that Tom Brady did and get away with it."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was criticized for praising fans for throwing things on the field at officials after their loss Sunday and was pressured into making an apology immediately.

When the Patriots signal-caller didn't shake Nick Foles' hand after a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it was not a trending topic that led sports talk conversations.

Tom Brady may be getting away with his conduct not because he's white, but because he is Tom Brady.

