Watch: "Let’s go sit his a*s down!" - LeSean McCoy reveals a hilarious anecdote about Tom Brady's feelings regarding Drew Brees

LeSean McCoy retired after the 2020 season after winning his second Super Bowl. McCoy didn't have a prominent role on the team, putting up just 31 yards in ten games.

Tom Brady stepped up to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing his competitive spirit along the way.

McCoy was a guest on the "I Am Athlete" podcast Tuesday and spoke about their playoff matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He told a funny story about Brady that perfectly showcases who he is as a person.

WATCH: LeSean McCoy tells a story of the rivalry between Tom Brady and Drew Brees

LeSean McCoy began his anecdote by setting the stage for the Bucs game against the Saints. Last season, age caught up to Drew Brees, who had a rough season at age 41.

Brees was still able to get the better of Brady twice in the regular season despite his declining physical state. McCoy said,

“Another one, right? This is a funny one. We were playing the Saints, don’t kill me, Tom. This is a funny one, right? So they beat us twice that year. Beat the sh*t out of us. They sweep us and then we meet in the playoffs. Everyone knows Drew Brees is retiring cause he wasn’t the same, arm wasn’t the same. We beat ’em.”

But the funniest part of LeSean McCoy's anecdote was Brady's change in demeanor from pre-game warmups to kickoff.

Before the game, Brady threw a football with Brees' kids and spent time with his long-time rival. It was a wholesome moment to see two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history share personal time.

But according to LeSean McCoy, as soon as Brady went to the locker room, he flipped his competitive switch. Brady went from being calm and friendly to Brees to talking trash on Brees. McCoy added,

“Tom is out there throwing with Brees’ kids. Kissing babies, We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, ‘I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his a*s down!’ We were all like, ‘ohhhh!’” -

This anecdote encapsulates who Brady ultimately is as an individual. He's competitive as an NFL quarterback and wants to win at all costs in every game.

But he has a soft side to him that cares for his competitors and their families.

