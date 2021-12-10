Tom Brady has a chance to break Peyton Manning's once-unbreakable NFL record 

When Peyton Manning retired, it seemed impossible that many of his records would ever fall. Tom Brady, though, had other ideas.

Over the course of his career, Brady has amassed several records, and the consistency he is showing even now will mean that by the time he is done, most records that a quarterback can own will probably be in his name. That includes many records that earlier belonged to Peyton Manning, and others that he has already usurped, and more still that he may yet overcome.

One such record that Tom Brady is on the verge of taking over involves him and Rob Gronkowski. At the rate Brady and Gronk are going, it won't be long before another Peyton Manning record is consigned to history.

Tom Brady about to outclass Peyton Manning in successful tandems

One of the records that Peyton Manning thought was safe involved him being part of an iconic quarterback-receiver duo. Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison combined for an astonishing 114 touchdown receptions while they were at the Indianapolis Colts.

What makes the impending threat to the record even more acute is the fact that when Peyton Manning retired, he was fully cognizant that most of his records would be surpassed one day. But the one record that he believed would be held for eternity was this one. These were Manning's exact words concerning the record:

"I think many records will be broken — most of my records will be broken — I don't believe that record that me and Marvin have of throwing the most touchdowns together will ever be broken."

But now Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are putting that record under severe threat. If Rob Gronkowski had remained retired, Peyton Manning would undoubtedly have been proven right, but ever since Gronk joined Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the two have carried on where they left off with the New England Patriots.

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf Update:



Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski



Most passing/receiving TD’s between a QB and receiver, in the reg/post season, in NFL history



1. P. Manning/M. Harrison - 114

2. T. BRADY/R. GRONKOWSKI - 104



Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have now combined for 104 touchdown receptions, just ten shy of the total that Peyton Manning has with Marvin Harrison. With none of them looking likely to slow down, it looks plausible that the record will fall.

It is also important to remember that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski come into their own in the postseason where they connect with each other at an even better rate. In comparison, Manning and Harrison had two touchdowns in the playoffs, while Brady and Gronkowski already have 14.

With plenty left to play this season — the playoffs coming up and the continued success of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, including two touchdown receptions last week — everything points to Tom Brady trumping Peyton Manning for another record. Yet again!

