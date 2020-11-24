Tom Brady continues to show that age is just a number

Tom Brady continues to stay undefeated against father time

The New England Patriots would draft quarterback Tom Brady with their 199th pick in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Tom Brady would make his first start on September 30, 2001, replacing injured quarterback Drew Bledsoe. This would be the beginning of Tom Brady's remarkable career.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Tom Brady would take over the starting quarterback position for injured Drew Bledsoe. In his first season as the starter, Brady would pass for 2,843 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He would lead the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl in his first season as starter. The Patriots would beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17.

When Tom Brady did this for the win against the Texans >>> 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tFiaeJmPPs — Turkey Brycen 🦃 (@BradyyNFL) November 22, 2020

The New England Patriots hit the jackpot when it comes to quarterbacks with Tom Brady. He would go on to spend 20 years with the New England Patriots and would rack up some amazing numbers. During his two decades with the Patriots, Brady would pass for 74,571 yards, 541 passing touchdowns, and 179 interceptions.

Brady would make it to 14 Pro Bowls and would be named to 3 All-Pro teams throughout his career with New England. Tom Brady would be named to the Hall-of-Fame All-2000's Team and the Hall-of-Fame All-2010's Team. He would earn the 2007 AP Offensive Player of the Year award, 2007 Bert Bell award, 2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year award, and the 2010 AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

The big accomplishments that Brady accomplished while playing for the Patriots are the 6 Super Bowl Rings he won. He would also win 3 NFL MVP awards and would only miss the playoffs three times during his 20-year career in New England. Tom Brady entered Free Agency at the age of 42 and would sign a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Tom Brady 2020 NFL Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would sign 42-year-old Tom Brady to a two-year $50 million dollar contract in the 2020 off-season. Tom Brady has shown that even at 43-years-old, age is just a number. He has led the Buccaneers to a 7-3 record and there on the way to the playoffs.

2020 NFL Stats:

2,739 passing yards (7th in the NFL)

23 passing touchdowns (5th in the NFL)

7 interceptions (tied for 18th in the NFL)

72.1 quarterback rating (14th in the NFL)

The 43-year-old quarterback is equipped with the best offense that he has had in his NFL career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed the right pieces to make Brady successful. Brady has passed for at least one touchdown in every game but one this season.

Tom Brady has only passed for less than 200 yards in one game during the 2020 NFL season. The only team to give him trouble this season is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints account for five of the seven interceptions that Brady has thrown this season.

Tom Brady has a 18-7 career record on Monday Night Football, the 3rd-most wins by a starting QB on MNF behind Dan Marino (20) and Brett Favre (19).



Rob Gronkowski has 4 Rec TD in his last 5 games, which leads all tight ends since Week 6 (0 Rec TD in first 5 games of season). pic.twitter.com/9OLR5LWXpT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 23, 2020

Brady is on his way to another playoff appearance and has a good shot at making the Super Bowl again. He is also in the race to win the NFL MVP award and has continued to show that he still has a lot of fight in him.

Tom Brady has made it clear that he would like to play out his two year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This would make Tom Brady 45-years-old and could potentially end his NFL career with seven or eight Super Bowl Rings. He will go out as the best quarterback to ever play the game of football.