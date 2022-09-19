Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian not a big fan of Tom Brady's latest trend

Quarterback Tom Brady is currently dealing with issues off the football field and can now add one more to his list. Tennis legend Serena Williams' husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is none too happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The 45-year-old quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL in February only to come out of retirement later in March. Williams retired from tennis after her loss at the US Open this year. The concern for Ohanian is could her wife do the same and return to the tennis court.

Talk of a possible comeback was sparked by Brady's offseason decisions this year. Ohanian took to Twitter to express his thoughts, telling the three-time NFL MVP:

"Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here ...."

Is there some truth behind the light humor? Is Serena Williams likely to return to the world of tennis?

Could Serena Williams pull a Tom Brady and return to tennis?

Williams at the 2022 US Open - Day 5

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Williams teased fans with the notion that her tennis career may not be over just yet. When asked by Fallon about a potential return to the sport, she jokingly said:

“You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend."

Like Tom Brady in the NFL, Williams has accomplished everything there's to do in the sport of tennis. Of her 23 Grand Slams, she's won both Wimbledon and the Australian Open seven times and the French and US Open on six occasions. Williams is tied with Steffi Graf for the most wins at Wimbledon titles and the Australian Open titles.

Williams was the number one tennis player five times and spent 319 weeks as the world's number one tennis player. Only two players have spent more time atop the WTA singles players list: Graf and Martina Navratilova.

For Williams, it seems she's checked every box, also winning 14 women's doubles and two mixed doubles slams. However, many of us thought that seven Super Bowls were enough too. In a year where retirements are somewhat temporary, we will see if Serena Williams commits to hers, or returns in search of further glory.

