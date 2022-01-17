“Nobody is satisfied here” - Tom Brady drops hype video ahead of Buccaneers’ wild card game vs Eagles

Tom Brady is one of the most intense quarterbacks in NFL history. Brady is a hyper-competitor who always plays to win at all costs.

His Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round today as thhis is step one in their journey to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Brady recorded a hype video for Buccaneers fans and posted it to Twitter hours before kickoff.

At the start of the video, Brady begins by asking whether another hype video is necessary. He talks about the chemistry of the team and that the Buccaneers' motivation is to play together for another game.

It did a good job getting Buccaneers fans excited as it went viral almost immediately. He said,

"It's pretty simple, nobody is satisfied here. This team, these coaches, this family we've built. It only happens once. And that's what you play for. To keep that alive for one more game. All that matters is we've got a football game this weekend. So, ready Tampa?"

Tom Brady continues to get better with age

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay is likely feeling good entering into the 2021-2022 NFL playoffs as they've gotten healthier on defense. Linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David will help to provide a fierce pass rush alongside fellow linebacker Shaq Barrett.

In addition to keeping his team alive for another week, Brady has additional motivation in the playoffs as his former mentor, Bill Belichick, was just defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday.

The biggest obstacle for Brady and the Buccaneers to overcome will be the lack of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones in the backfield. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski figure to receive the largest share of the offensive workload throughout the playoffs.

Before Brady joined the Buccaneers, the team had talent but lacked a competitive edge. When the (then) six-time Super Bowl champion Brady came aboard, it gave the Buccaneers the final chess piece at quarterback play to take them to the next level.

Brady's had arguably the best season of his career at age 44. Alongside Aaron Rodgers, Brady is one of the frontrunners for the MVP award. He threw for a career-high 5,316 passing yards and had the second-most touchdowns in his career.

As long as Tom Brady is the Buccaneers' quarterback, they'll feel like they have a shot at winning every game. In a season with more parody than ever, Brady needs to be his most competitive to win his eighth Super Bowl.

