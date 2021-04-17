NFL: What teams has Tom Brady played for?

In his unprecedented and illustrious NFL career, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has played for two teams.

He spent the first twenty years of his career with the New England Patriots and infamously left the team during the 2020 offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It doesn’t seem to matter much where Brady plays, as success and legitimacy are sure to follow.

Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021

Brady’s unassailable career will have quite a few remarkable statistics attached to it whenever he does retire. He already has the most wins by a quarterback in NFL history, and it’s not even close.

Brady has been victorious 264 times, including the playoffs, which is 64 more than the second-highest total achieved by Peyton Manning. The former Michigan signal-caller has also thrown the most touchdown passes in league history, with 581.

If that wasn’t enough, Brady is also on course to break Drew Brees’ record for most passing yards in the 2021 season.

Tom Brady's time with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He served as the reserve quarterback behind starter Drew Bledsoe.

But after Bledsoe was knocked out of a game against the New York Jets in the 2001 season, Brady stepped in as the starter and changed the landscape of the NFL forever.

Brady led the Patriots to an incredible 11-3 record in his first season starting in the league. He led the Patriots to the Super Bowl that season, where he would capture his first Lombardi trophy.

It didn’t seem like it then, but the greatest dynasty in NFL history was born that season. Brady would go on to lead New England to Super Bowl wins in 2004 and 2005, with poised and prolific play under pressure.

In the 2007 NFL season, Brady would go on to have his greatest statistical season. He recorded 4,806 passing yards and an incredible 50 passing touchdowns en route to a magical season for New England.

The Patriots did not lose a game in the regular season and headed to the Super Bowl with a perfect 18-0 record. But they could not overcome the New York Giants on the game’s biggest stage.

There was a lull period before Brady’s next Super Bowl win, but he continued his brilliant play throughout the prime of his career. The Patriots’ next Lombardi Trophy came at the expense of the Seattle Seahawks, who threw a costly interception in the waning moments of the game.

Brady was memorably seen jumping up and down giddily as the Patriots clinched victory from the jaws of defeat.

6-years ago today in SB49.



The #Seahawks elected to have Russell Wilson pass the ball on 2nd and goal.



The pass was picked off by unknown CB Malcolm Butler to secure a 28-24 #Patriots lead.



Tom Brady won MVP with 4 TD passes against the Legion of Boompic.twitter.com/DcGXuq2MdJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2021

Brady would go on to win two more championships in New England. The Patriots would defeat the Rams for a second time in 2019, but perhaps their most memorable Super Bowl victory came in the 2017 season against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots were trailing 28-3 against the Falcons but staged a furious comeback behind Brady’s passing prowess. They would go on to win the game in overtime.

Tom Brady's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Many fans and media members wondered how much Brady had left to offer in his career when he decided to join the Buccaneers in March 2020.

He had only played for one head coach his entire career, and it was fair to question whether Brady would connect as impressively with Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

After a shaky start to the 2020 season, Brady and his teammates found their groove. Surrounded by extremely talented wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, Brady was able to spread the ball around and keep everyone involved.

Old friend Rob Gronkowski also joined the team at tight end to give Brady his well-regarded security blanket. Tampa Bay got hot in the postseason and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in February to secure Brady’s seventh Super Bowl title.