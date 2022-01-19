WATCH: Tom Brady has hilarious response to catching out-of-bounds pass by Jalen Hurts

Tom Brady was quick to poke fun at himself on Instagram after a video went viral of him catching an out-of-bounds pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC Wild Card 31-15 victory on Sunday, the Bucs quarterback expertly held on to Hurts' throw-away pass and celebrated doing so.

In response to making the catch, the Bucs signal caller left a comment on an Instagram reel shared by the official NFL handle that left readers laughing and reminiscing about a previous Super Bowl mishap involving him.

"Finally a catch against the Eagles," the Bucs No. 12 commented.

Now this may seem innocuous. A quarterback catching another quarterback's pass is a bit amazing, right?

But that's not what makes this video hilarious, so let's add some context. Cast your mind back to Super Bowl 52 and a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the second quarter, on third and five, the Patriots opted to run a trick play. It involved a throw from receiver Danny Amendola to a wide-open Brady for an easy catch for a first down. Right?

Wrong. Brady dropped the catch and eventually turned the ball over on downs, something that still haunts him to this day.

Tim McManus @Tim_McManus Tom Brady still feeling the heat from Eagles fans over his drop in Super Bowl LII.



It was bad enough that he dropped a pass when he was so wide-open, but the Eagles rammed it down their throats at the end of the first-half.

With a play dubbed the 'Philly Special,' Eagles running back Corey Clement took the snap and flipped it to Trey Burton, who passed it into the endzone where Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught the ball for a touchdown.

The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl 41-33.

Fast-forward to Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Eagles. In what was a fairly straightforward victory for Tampa, it was on Instagram where the G.O.A.T. had a little jab at himself and his past misfortune. Nevertheless, it's great to see Brady making fun of an error that possibly cost the Patriots another Super Bowl and himself another ring.

Next up for the Buccaneers is an NFC Divisional Round contest with the dynamic Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at Raymond Jones Stadium, their home and the venue where they won last year's Super Bowl.

If they can get back to the Super Bowl in 2022, we might see more trick plays involving quarterbacks catching and dropping passes.

