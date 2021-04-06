Tom Brady Injury Update: QB on track to return to football after knee surgery

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in February. After the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, it was announced that Tom Brady needed minor surgery to repair his knee. At the Buccaneers Super Bowl parade, Brady was seen wearing a knee brace.

The surgery was conducted to clear up scar tissue that had developed around his knee since 2008. During Week 1 of the 2008 NFL season, Tom Brady suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Let's take a look at how Brady's rehab has gone since undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Tom Brady Injury Update: Brady seen on vacation with Gisele wearing another knee brace



Tom Brady and his wife Gisele were recently spotted enjoying their time on vacation together. In the pictures, Brady is seen wearing a sleeve on his left knee. From the photographs taken while on vacation, it doesn't look like the surgery is impacting his life outside of football.

Tom Brady Injury Update: Buccaneer GM speaks about the timeline of Brady's injury



ESPN's Jenna Laine caught up with Buccaneers GM Jason Licht to talk about Brady's surgery. He had this to say when asked about Tom Brady's recovery:

"I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."

Bucs GM Jason Licht on Tom Brady's rehab from knee surgery: "I talked to him last week. I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."

Head coach Bruce Arians spoke with the media in February about the minor knee surgery that Brady had this off-season. He told the media that the QB is on the right track to a full recovery. Arians said Brady is expected to participate in field work come June.

Bruce Arians said based on what he's heard, Tom Brady would be ready to go in terms of participating in 7-on-7 field work "around June" following what was described as minor knee surgery

Arthroscopic knee surgery could take anywhere from two to six weeks to fully recover, according to Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Daniel J. Albright, MD. Albright says most people regain normal use of their knee within four to six weeks.

The swelling, pain, and limited motion normally stops three to four months after the surgery is conducted. This could be the reason behind Arians saying that Brady will be ready by June.

As of right now, everything is on schedule and Tom Brady is looking set to make a full recovery from his surgery. He will be ready for the 2021-2022 NFL season and should return to football activities this June.