Tom Brady flaunts fake Bruce Arians tattoo after Bucs HC's Super Bowl LV ink

Tom Brady had a little fun on his Twitter account on Wednesday morning with head coach Bruce Arians.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told the team that if they won the Super Bowl last season he would get a tattoo. Arians lived up to his word and the Buccaneers head coach got a mind-blowing tattoo of the team's logo and the Super Bowl LV which sparked a flurry of memes on Twitter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady sent out a Twitter post in response to Bruce Arians' tattoo. His post read: "Looks great coach...I decided to get one too."

Tom Brady's tattoo is a picture of Arians from the Super Bowl parade. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Tom Brady getting Bruce Arians tattooed on his leg.

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's tattoo of Bruce Arians

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady posted a picture with a tattoo of head coach Bruce Arians on his leg from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade.

Looks great coach...I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

It's unknown if the tattoo is something that Brady has or not, but it has sparked a great response on Twitter. NFL fans are having a field day with a recent post from the recently-crowned Super Bowl champ. It's also the first time we have seen Tom Brady engage in something hilarious on social media.

Usually, Brady is all business and doesn't usually joke around with teammates or head coaches.Mucht of this stems back to his time with the New England Patriots alongside coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach refrained from joking around and reportedly had stringent rules for his players.

It's nice to see Brady having fun after giving up 20 years to the NFL where he couldn't have a good laugh like this one. Times like this show that Tom Brady is human and he's not a machine that eats, sleeps, and drinks football. Joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the best decision Tom Brady has ever made in his NFL career.

Watching him interact with the team on the sidelines and how Brady and Gronkowski celebrated the Super Bowl afterwards makes it all worth it. He can finally show emotion and show that their is life outside of football and the Patriot way. Take a look at how NFL fans have reacted to Tom Brady's new tattoo of Bruce Arians sitting on a boat holding up his alcoholic beverage.

This should have been the tattoo! Lol pic.twitter.com/jEZhzQCTvy — Mr. 216 (@Team_216) March 31, 2021

I'm thinking the video is real, but the tattoo 🤔😎.. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/QPglB5mPqB — Canada Loves ... ⛳ (@1sdoowregit) March 31, 2021

Belchick seeing Tom tattoo the coach that Tom carried to 1 super bowl pic.twitter.com/qPcX8e1nb2 — Ry Guy (@ryan_ellisor) March 31, 2021