Tom Brady once named the NFL icon whose jersey he saved up to buy

Tom Brady is one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history. When he was a young child growing up in California, he had football role models and idols just like anyone else.

In May 2023, Bleacher Report caught up with some of the biggest names in the NFL at Capital One’s "The Match." Brady was asked what NFL jersey he saved up to purchase when he was younger.

"I saved all of my allowance money for a Jerry Rice jersey because he was the man in San Francisco at the time," Brady said.

Jerry Rice's San Francisco 49ers' jersey was quite popular at the time. Rice played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1985 until 2000. The three-time Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. During his career, he had 22,895 receiving yards and 197 receiving touchdowns.

Tom Brady regrets signing up for Netflix Roast after conversation with his children

This week, Tom Brady was a guest on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and discussed his NFL career and life off the field throughout the interview. At one point, Brady spoke about the Netflix Roast in May 2024. The former NFL quarterback was chosen to be the center of attention for the roast, and he thought it was hilarious.

However, he later realized that he had made a mistake by failing to consider the impact on his three children. He stated that the next day, he spoke with his children, who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the event.

"It was tough on my kids for sure... There are some things as a parent you f**k up and don't realize until after," Brady said on the "IMPAULISVE" podcast

Brady said his three children are protective of their parents. During the Netflix special, some of Brady's former NFL teammates, friends and acquaintances took jabs at him and his personal life. This included poking fun at his divorce from Gisele Bundchen just about a year and a half prior.

