"Tampa, turn up!" - Tom Brady rallies fans ahead of epic clash against Buffalo Bills

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 30-17 on Sunday. The offense got contributions from just about everyone as the team continued their journey to the playoffs.

With an overall record of 9-3, the Buccaneers are in a tight race for the number one spot in the NFC. This is the first year in which only one team, the top team, will have a first-round bye.

With this in mind, the Buccaneers are well aware of what's at stake as the Arizona Cardinals (10-2), Green Bay Packers (9-3), Dallas Cowboys (8-4), and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) are all engaged in a battle royale for the lone number one seed.

Up next for Brady and the Buccaneers are the Buffalo Bills (7-5), who just dropped a critical AFC East battle in Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

With the Bills now even more desperate for a win, Tom Brady encouraged the Buccaneers' fan base to come out and loudly support the team against Buffalo.

Tom Brady encourages Bucs fans to "turn up" against Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

Yesterday, Tom Brady took to Twitter to reflect and thank his teammates for a great win against the Falcons the previous day. He also implored fans to come out and support the Bucs against the Bills with this statement:

"Our next one's Sunday night against Buffalo at home. Tampa, turn up. Let's go!"

The Buccaneers will certainly need their "A" game against a wounded Buffalo Bills team...so wounded that some Bills players took umbrage with reporters questioning the Bills' run defense after the game last night against the Patriots.

TSN @TSN_Sports As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. https://t.co/Qigk975fzl

Can Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

In short, the answer here is yes. The team was 7-5 last year and proceeded to go on a torrid run at the Lombardi trophy.

This year, despite currently having a better record with 12 games under their belts, the team has faced many injuries to key players. All season, the defense has been falling victim to the injury bug and is just beginning to get healthy.

The offense has not been hit as hard, but they were without star tight end Rob Gronkowski for a significant part of the season, and he is now back and playing at an elite level.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Bucs can keep their stars healthy, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, look for Brady and his team to, once again, plan a trip to SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl in February.

Edited by Windy Goodloe