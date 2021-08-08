Tom Brady reaches out to Draymond Green after Gold Medal win

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was a member of the U.S.A. team that defeated France for the gold medal. After winning the game, Draymond Green received an unexpected phone call from the G.O.A.T.

Tom Brady called Draymond to congratulate him on his recent victory. Both Brady and Green were all smiles during the Facetime call. The two athletes both made an appearance on season four of the shop. Tom and Draymond were on the second episode together.

It looks like the two sports stars formed a friendship while on the show if Brady is Facetiming him. The two professional athletes are both products of the Big Ten conference, just in different sports. Draymond played his college basketball at Michigan State, and we all know that Brady attended Michigan.

Draymond Green posted about his Facetime call with Tom Brady on his Instagram account

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15

Draymond Green snapped a screenshot of Tom Brady as the two are laughing and enjoying their conversation. Green posted the screenshot to his Instagram account. "You get a call from the G.O.A.T. acts normal! Everything is Golden!"

Tom Brady and Draymond Green both have something in common in their respective careers. Green and Brady were both overlooked when they joined the NBA and NFL. Draymond Green has won three NBA Championships, and NFL fans know the success Brady has had in the NFL.

Draymond does have one thing that Tom may never receive, an Olympic Gold Medal. If football was added to the Olympics, it's fair to say that Brady would have numerous gold medals as the U.S. would field the best team. As of now, Draymond Green at least has one thing to brag about when he speaks with Brady.

