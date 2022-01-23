What is Tom Brady's record against Rams?

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to repeat themselves as Super Bowl Champions. Their next step in doing so comes Sunday afternoon as they host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium.

Both teams last met in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, with the Rams taking a 34-24 home win over the Buccaneers. But this is the postseason, and everything seems to change when it comes to this stage of the competition.

There is no other player in the National Football League that can make things happen in the playoffs more than Tom Brady can.

How many times has Tom Brady played against the Rams?

Looking back at his NFL career that spans over 20 years, Tom Brady has faced the Rams, both in St. Louis and Los Angeles, a total of eight times with a 5-3 overall record.

The first time the future Hall of Fame quarterback played the Rams was in Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002, the game that yielded the quarterback's first of seven Lombardi trophies.

He faced the Rams in the Super Bowl again in Super Bowl LIII, defeating then-quarterback Jared Goff and his Los Angeles Rams team 13-3. He is just one of five quarterbacks in the National Football League to defeat the same team in the Super Bowl twice.

As the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has faced the Los Angeles Rams twice in the regular season. He has yet to come out with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In his first season in Tampa, he threw for just 216 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Rams. This season against Los Angeles, Brady threw for an impressive 432 passing yards and just one passing touchdown.

As he gets ready to face the Rams for the ninth time in his NFL career, he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to need to get ahead early and often.

The 44-year-old is on contract with Tampa Bay for one more season and has said he would like to play until he is 45 (he will turn 45 in August). Now there is speculation that he may decide to hang up his cleats after this season, especially if he manages to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second consecutive Super Bowl title. But first, he will need to defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the first time in a Bucs jersey.

