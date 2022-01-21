"What are we doing at age 44?" - NFL reporter doubtful about Tom Brady's Buccaneers future beyond this season

Life after Tom Brady is something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must start planning for sooner rather than later. Brady is 44 years old, and the Buccaneers face a plethora of contracts set to expire after this season.

Perhaps the Buccaneers feel supremely confident Brady will return for his 23rd season in 2022. NFL Network reporter Peter Schrager believes the likelihood of Brady retiring could be higher than the media and Buccaneers expect.

says Tom Brady is the QB with the most at stake on Divisional Playoff Weekend. "What are we doing at age 44 if we're not winning Super Bowls?"

On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football, Schrager cast doubt on Brady being the Buccaneers quarterback after this postseason. He said,

“Tom Brady is in a very precarious situation, right? Because what are we doing at age 44? If we're not winning Super Bowls, and I start wondering. What are we doing next year? Next year? The Bucs starting right after the season, Godwin's a free agent JPPs a free agent Jensen, his best friend on that offensive line is a free agent. Sue's a free agent Gronk’s a free agent, Fournette’s a free agent, OJ Howard's a free agent. Kappa, David, what are we doing?

Schrager believes the Buccaneers' flurry of free agents is a cause for concern for Brady's return at the age of 44. He continued,

If you're Brady and you lose this game? Am I really coming back? I know he wants to play till 45. But like, after the Antonio Brown mess this season and being called out in public? I know we as a media are like yeah, I mean, Brady, he's not going anywhere. We certainly would know if he was pulling up Ben Roethlisberger and saying I'm done. I don't know that. Brady's got a clothing line. Brady's got a crypto company. Brady's got a very successful TV series on right now. Brady's got a kid who's gonna be in high school this year.”

Schrager makes many rational points, including the fact that the Buccaneers have a lot of free agents to re-sign.

Chris Godwin will demand a lot of money on the open market. Lavonte David is likely looking for a substantial final contract before he retires. Ndamukong Suh and Rob Gronkowski could retire.

Tom Brady is under contract for another season. The Buccaneers must decide if they want to invest a lot of long-term money in an aging roster that could be without Brady as soon as 2023.

Tom Brady has established a life for himself off-the-field

Tom Brady at Capital One's The Match

In addition to on-the-field reasons Brady could retire, his life off-the-field could entice him to move on from football. As Schrager mentioned, Brady's kids are growing up and getting older.

Brady loves being a father and could retire to spend time with his kids as they grow into teenagers.

Tom Brady's documentary, "Man in the Arena," is just one example of his success in television. His "TB12" brand is widely known and respected.

Brady is one of the best athletes we've ever seen establish himself off the field during his playing career.

Speculation about Brady's retirement increased last week during a press conference when he changed his long-standing stance on retirement.





Tom Brady addresses media about a timeline for his NFL playing-career.



"I said a long time ago when I suck I'll retire but what I really meant was when I'm not capable of leading the team to victory then someone else will have to do the job."

Brady and the Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round Sunday. If the Buccaneers lose, the possibility of Tom Brady's retirement could increase.

The future of the Buccaneers quarterback position will be one of the biggest unanswered questions in the NFL until Brady announces his status for 2022.

