Tom Brady's NFL Playoff record: What are the Buccaneers QB's Playoff stats?

Tom Brady is probably the NFL's greatest quarterback of all time. He has 7 Super Bowl wins, more than any NFL quarterback of all time.

Tom Brady also has the most appearances in the playoff games with 46. Rarely does Tom Brady lose; in fact, he's only lost 11 times in his NFL career in the playoffs and has a 35-11 record.

It says a lot, when you compare Brady's playoff record to some of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, and he stands at the top of that list.

Joe Montana, who was one of his heroes while he was growing up in the Bay Area, is second, surprisingly, with only 16 wins and 7 losses.

Similar gaps exist between Tom Brady and No. 2 in postseason attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, etc. The gap between Tom Brady and No. 2 in the NFL playoff record book is crazy.This is going to be Brady's 35th postseason win as starting QB. No. 2 is Joe Montana with 16.Similar gaps exist between Tom Brady and No. 2 in postseason attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, etc.

But unlike Brady, Montana didn't play into his 40s. His career was cut short by injuries and a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady's durability has been amazing, considering the fact that his peers, such as Peyton Manning and Drew Brees, had to leave the game because of lingering injuries.

Manning was able to leave his last game, like John Elway, with a Super Bowl Championship, and you have to wonder if that is what Brady is planning to do -- leave on top.

With all his NFL records, Tom Brady has nothing to prove

Brady, at 44, is the oldest quarterback in the league right now, but he has a long way to go before he breaks the all-time record of being the oldest player in the league.

That record belongs to George Blanda, who played with the Chicago Bears until he was 48 and retired in 1976.

At this point in his career, what does Tom Brady have to prove? He has the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback and has the most playoff victories. The only thing Brady is playing against now is Father Time.

Brady recently discussed playing until 50. He said that he only has a two-year contract and hinted that next year may be his last year.

"I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal," Brady said via NBC Sports. "This year, I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract."

Brady's competitive nature and health are why he continues to play, and you have to believe that, if the season doesn't end on a positive note, he will return for one more ride.

