What is Tom Brady's record against New York Giants in NFL?

Long before Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was deeply laden in battle with the New York Giants while with the New England Patriots.

Some say that the Giants are Tom Brady's biggest enemy. They did take two Super Bowl championships away from him after all.

Eli Manning has been officially dubbed the "Brady Killer" by football fans worldwide.

Now that Brady has taken on the task of quarterbacking a new team, many are wondering if the Giants still have Brady's number. Brady's all-time record against the Giants is 4-3 and tonight will determine if the Giants can make it an even 4-4.

Tom Brady's games vs. the New York Giants

The first time that Tom Brady and the Giants met was in 2003. Brady was in the beginning stages of his epic career.

The Giants' defense at the time was also very good, and they held Brady to a meager 112 passing yards and no touchdowns.

The final score was 17-6 in favor of the Patriots and Brady (1-0).

The next time would be in 2007 with Eli Manning at the helm. Even with Eli throwing four touchdown passes, the Patriots would win this contest too.

The final score was 38-35. Brady was now (2-0).

The Giants would not have to wait long to get their revenge as the Patriots and Giants met in the Super Bowl in February of 2008 following their first meeting of the 2007 season. The final score would be 17-14 in favor of the Giants.

This was one of the most epic upsets in history, as the Patriots had gone 16-0 and would have surpassed the Dolphins' record of an undefeated season if they had have secured a Super Bowl win. Brady is now (2-1).

The next time was a few years later in the 2011 season, when Brady and the Patriots met with the Giants earlier in the regular season, much like the aforementioned situation. The Giants would beat the Patriots 24-20 in November.

Brady is now (2-2).

They once again met one another in the 2011 season Super Bowl. Eli Manning and the Giants beat the Patriots again with a final score of 21-17.

Brady is now (2-3).

After three straight losses to the Giants with two being Super Bowl appearances, Brady finally saw some revenge in November of the 2015 season in which the Patriots beat the Giants 27-26. Brady is now (3-3).

After Brady left the Patriots to be with the Buccaneers, he beat the Giants again in November of last season. The final score was 25-23.

Brady now has an all-time record of (4-3) against the Giants.

Tonight could serve as the tipping point for the Giants in making their all-time series with Brady 4-4. The Bucs are also struggling to find their identity after two losses to the Saints and WFT.

There is no telling what type of shape the Bucs will be in, so to say this will be an easy win for Brady and the Bucs would be a bit premature.

Edited by LeRon Haire