"Vow to one day find and destroy" - Tom Brady has hilarious response regarding clip from Super Bowl XLIX

Tom Brady has many memories that have been captured that he loves to reflect on from time to time.

And, of course, there are those memories that he would also like to forget.

In a recent episode of Man in the Arena, the docuseries on Tom Brady and some of the stories behind each of his Super Bowl seasons, the G.O.A.T. discusses a memory that he would soon like to forget.

Tom Brady wants to destroy hilarious footage from Super Bowl XLIX clip

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

In a clip of the most recent episode of Man in the Arena, Tom Brady is shown jumping up and down and screaming with a very high-pitched voice. The sounds can easily be misconstrued as coming from a child, if one is not looking at the video.

In response to seeing the clip, Brady had this to say:

"The screaming like a child clip is 2nd only to the combine footage in terms of footage I vow to one day find and destroy all evidence of..."

The combine footage that Brady is referring to is when he attended the NFL Combine in 2000 after a successful college football career with the Michigan Wolverines.

The footage includes Brady's now-historic 40-yard dash, as well as photos of him shirtless that many, including himself, have found rather amusing.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄 Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄

The good news for Brady and the clip of him jumping around and screaming is that this was the culmination of hard work that resulted in a Super Bowl victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

How will Tom Brady bounce back from last week's shutout loss to the Saints?

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Week 15, the unthinkable happened to Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. They were shut out 9-0 by division rival New Orleans Saints.

It was the first time in 15 years that a team quarterbacked by Tom Brady was shutout (as an aside, the last team and coach to shutout Tom Brady was the 2006 Miami Dolphins coached by Nick Saban).

There were plenty of excuses to bounce around, including injuries to Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (ACL) and Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

However, credit must be given to the Saints defense as they were able to stop the Buccaneers, even when those players were healthy and in the game.

The Buccaneers' last three games include two games against the Carolina Panthers, which sandwiches in a game against the New York Jets.

The team should be able to sustain this schedule, but with the playoffs on the horizon, they will need their offensive superstars available to aid Brady in his quest for Super Bowl number eight.

