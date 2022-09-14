Tom Brady reveals what separates him,Kobe Bryant,Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods from the rest

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to his "Let's Go" podcast on Monday evening that he co-hosts with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. The 45-year-old quarterback started off the podcast by saying that the football season truly makes him 'feel alive'. He said that running out on to the field in front of tens of thousands of fans brings back the memories he had from when he was four years old while attending his first football game at Candlestick Park.

Gray asked Brady if he could share his love for football as Kobe Bryant did for his love of basketball. He went on to say that the key to life is to find something that you are good at, but also love. He said that he lucked out in the sport that he was good at, football, and was also the one he loved playing.

"Because something that you love, you're just not doing. And you got to find other things to do. So. Yeah. It's a love that Kobe had for basketball that Michael Jordan had for it that Tiger Woods had for golf. That's so many athletes have for the sport? And question is How long are you willing to commit with discipline to doing the right things to allow those things to take place over a period of time."

He went on to say that commitment to the sport is also how you can continue to enjoy doing what you are doing. He said that what he has with football is similar to what Tiger Woods has with golf and Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had with basketball.

Brady then finished his thoughts with what made him, Woods, Jordan and Bryant different from others. The discipline and consistency that one has to have to stay atop of their game for so long. He added that being a team player is how you get to the point where he is currently entering his 23rd NFL season.

"And that's what guys careers are judged on. Some everyone could do it for a year. Everyone could do it for two or three years. Not everybody but those who are lucky enough and fortunate enough to have the abilities to do it can do it. But how long can you stay? Discipline, and consistent and in the moment and be a team player in order to you know, get to this point in my life where I've, you know, now doing it for 20-23 years"

Tom Brady gives hint that this may be his final NFL season

While speaking with Jim Gray on their "Let's Go" podcast, Tom Brady made an interesting omission about his emotions as he begins the new season. Just hours after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Week 1 road win against the Dallas Cowboys, the 45 year old quarterback said that he feels things that he hasn't in the past.

"You know, I'm just really feeling intensely my emotions. And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end..."

Brady said that when a player is close to the end of their career, they start to realize that and feel all of the emotions that come along with the end. But then he sort of backtracked and insisted that he doesn't know when retirement will come.

"I don't know exactly where I'm at with that and there's no decision to be made. It's not like I have 10 years left. I definitely don't have that. So all these, I just am never gonna take for granted, you know?"

Brady then insisted that he knows he won't be playing for an additional ten years, so he will not take it for granted when he is in fact on the field playing. Whether that was Brady's way of saying that he is considering this to be his last season but isn't ready to share that information just yet, is still a mystery. But in reality, when he does decide to officially retire, will everyone believe him this time?

