Tom Brady reveals the one reason why winning back-to-back Super Bowls is so difficult

Tom Brady is one of the only people on this Earth that can assuredly speak about what it takes to win Super Bowls in the NFL. Brady has amassed seven Super Bowl championships, more than any of the NFL's 32 franchises.

In the history of the NFL, there have only been seven teams that have repeated themselves as back-to-back Super Bowl champions. On a recent episode of his Let's Go podcast, Brady revealed the true reason why it's so difficult to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady explains why being a back-to-back Super Bowl champion is difficult

Tom Brady was a member of the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, the most recent team to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Here's Brady's explanation as to why more teams don't repeat themselves as Super Bowl champions more often:

"Well, the one reason it's so hard to repeat is that it's hard to win one Super Bowl. There's one of 32, and being second is the same as being 32nd. In the end, there's one team that everyone's going to remember from every season. So to win two of those back-to-back is extremely difficult."

While this explanation may sound simplistic in nature, the truth of the matter is that winning is, indeed, difficult at this level. The NFL hosts a combine every year that helps identify players that have a higher chance of being successful.

With players starting to take better care of their bodies and focusing on their skills as early as high school, it's easy to understand why it becomes increasingly more difficult for teams to repeat themselves as Super Bowl champions.

In the history of the NFL, the teams that have repeated themselves as Super Bowl champions are the Broncos, Cowboys, Dolphins, 49ers, Packers, Patriots, and Steelers. Ironically, these are some of the most iconic franchises in the league.

What's next for Brady and his Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers are currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak. During that streak, Brady has done the unthinkable by tossing a total of four interceptions in those last two games.

Bucs Nation @Bucs_Nation A very morose Monday after the Bucs lose their second in a row bucsnation.com/2021/11/15/227… A very morose Monday after the Bucs lose their second in a row bucsnation.com/2021/11/15/227…

However, it hasn't been all on Brady as the defense has not played up to the level that saw them rise as Super Bowl champions last season. The defense has suffered many injuries, but that's still no excuse for a Todd Bowles-led defense.

The Buccaneers look to right the ship this week when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers Sights set on MNF 🔜 Sights set on MNF 🔜

