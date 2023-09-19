Shedeur Sanders has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in all of college football this season with the Colorado Buffaloes. He has No. 19 Colorado at 3-0 in his first season with the team under his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

The quarterback has found new friends, including NFL legend Tom Brady. On a recent episode of the "Let's Go" podcast, he told Sanders how to enter full "Brady Mode":

"The more you push those guys, the more they’re gonna be willing to do. They’re gonna want your validation with your receivers. The guys you really connect with, you push them, you push them hard. Then, you see how far they’re willing to go. Then, you’re really gonna know who you got out there with you.

"Then, late in the game, you know that’s the guy I need in the game because I know what this guy is all about and I pushed him hard and he kept stepping up. He wants this as much as I do. The harder you push them, the more they respond. Then, you reach another level. You can never back off that intensity.”

Shedeur Sanders looked a lot like the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the Buffaloes' most recent game against rival Colorado State.

With CU down 28-20, Sanders drove the Buffaloes 98 yards to tie the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversation. He threw the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime to win the game 43-35.

The Buffaloes will visit the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) on Saturday in Eugene in a top 25 matchup.

Shedeur Sanders: Heisman frontrunner?

Sanders is a major reason for the Buffaloes success three games into his career in Colorado. He's second college football in passing yards (1,251) and fourth in completion percentage (78.7). He is seventh in touchdowns with 10 and fifth in the Pac-12 with a 187.7 passer efficiency rating.

He's making the case to become the second player in Buffaloes program history to take home the Heisman Trophy. Running back Rashaan Salaam was the first in 1994.