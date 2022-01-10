Rare Tom Brady rookie card could sell for a whopping $2 million

Do you have $2 million for a Tom Brady rookie card? According to TMZ Sports, that is the going price for a rare rookie card for the star.

The card itself has an autograph from the quarterback and the classic "R" stamped on its face.

The card comes from a 2000 set of playoff contenders. In the general hierarchy of football card brands, the playoff contenders set isn't seen as a high-end product but the card is definitely fetching a high-end price.

How was Tom Brady's rookie season?

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The G.O.A.T. had about as quiet of a rookie season as one could imagine. According to Pro Football Reference, Brady saw the field in only one game in his rookie season.

He completed one of three pass attempts for six yards. Essentially, if anyone says they remember his rookie season, they are either mistaken or fibbing.

After his rookie season, no one expected him to become the future face of football. It took him until he was 24 to get his first real NFL action.

In what many consider his first true season, the quarterback played in 15 games. In the 14 games he started, he went 11-3.

He completed 264 of 413 pass attempts (63.9 percent) for 2843 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Considering it took until 2001 for his career to take off, one could imagine that many collectors who pulled his card quickly cast him aside as a wasted card.

However, many would agree that his career taught collectors to keep ahold of all players regardless of draft position or slow early careers.

The career of the G.O.A.T.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Since his rookie season, the future Hall of Famer has gone on to play in ten Super Bowls and has won seven. Most recently, he helped to humble the Kansas City Chiefs, who were looking to get their second Super Bowl win in a row.

He has also set numerous records, including multiple in 2021.

He is also asked to be the one to provide stability and leadership in the midst of chaos, as the team experienced last week with former teammate Antonio Brown.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game



I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy



who knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a gameI absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathywho knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive https://t.co/jl3sL8sCqL

According to NBC Sports, he has the record for regular season wins by a starting quarterback, number of division titles, playoff wins, playoff games started, playoff touchdown passes, playoff passing yards, Super Bowl appearances, Super Bowl wins, Super Bowl MVPs, and much more.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback also has the record for Super Bowl touchdown passes, Super Bowl passing yards, most passing yards including the postseason, most passing touchdowns including postseason, most game-winning drives, most different pass catchers to catch a touchdown, most passing yards in a single Super Bowl, and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Most recently, he set a new record for pass completions in a season thanks to a big Week 18 performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Edited by LeRon Haire