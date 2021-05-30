Top 10 most valuable Tom Brady rookie cards

For the uninitiated, Tom Brady football cards can go for a lot of money. While veteran cards are usually worth only a few dollars, rookie cards for top players can easily bankrupt most people.

One of the top players for rookie cards is Tom Brady. Here are the top ten most expensive Tom Brady rookie cards on eBay right now. The titles of the cards are the same as those listed on eBay.

Tom Brady's Rookies

#1 - Tom Brady 2000 SP Authentic Rookie Card

This Tom Brady card is being listed at $500,000.00. The seller is also charging shipping, which is an additional $9.90.

#2 - Bowman Tom Brady New England Patriots #236 Football Card

This seller is looking for 150,000.00 for this Tom Brady card. The seller is also charging $4.45 for shipping.

#3 - Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders #144 BGS 8.5 Rookie Card RC Pristine Auto BAS

This card is listed at $125,000.00 and is charging $199.00 for shipping.

#4 - Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders #144 Tom Brady Rookie Card PSA 7.5 Prestine Auto BAS

This card is going for $99,999.00. The shipping on the item is $129.99. It is amazing that even damaged cards are selling for $100,000.

#5 - 2000 Bowman Chrome #236 Tom Brady Rookie Card PSA 10 GEM MINT RC Patriots

This card is listed at $100,000 but the seller will be paying for the shipping on the item.

#6 - 2000 Pacific Revolution Tom Brady Rookie Card #128 PSA 10 RC #D/300 Patriots

This card is going for $99,999.00 and includes shipping for free.

#7 - TOM BRADY Bowman ROY 2000 BGS 9 & PACIFIC ROOKIE Proof CARD 403 1/2 Authentic SP

This card is a little cheaper at $98,000.00 and includes shipping.

#8 - 🔥🔥 2000 TOM BRADY Bowman Chrome Rookie Card Patriots #236 PSA/DNA 10 "AUTO" !!

Tom Brady

This card is only going for $79,900.00 but does not include shipping. The shipping is an additional $124.50. This is a hot item as it has 42 watchers.

#9 - 2000 Bowman Chrome 236 Tom Brady BGS 9.5 Gem Mint RC Rookie Card 10 SURFACE

For the low price of 59,999.99, this card can be had by anyone. However, they must also cover shipping, which is worth $12.45.

Signed Tom Brady rookie card expected to break $2.25M record at auction https://t.co/cEQmFwAjs4 — allsports (@allsports70) May 26, 2021

#10 - 2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady Rookie Card. BGS 9.5 W10. Gem Mint Beauty.

The cheapest card on this list is just under $50,000.00 at $49,999.00. However, there is a shipping cost of $85.00 separately.