LeBron James rookie card sets new world record after being sold for $5.2 million 

Earlier today, a NBA legend LeBron James rookie card set a new world record after being sold for $5.2 million. James was the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the trading card in question featuring the signature of the King himself. Until now, the single most-expensive LeBron James trading card sale ever to be recorded was in July 2020 by the Goldin Auctions.

This LeBron James card just sold at @GoldinAuctions for $1.8 million, the record for a modern day card.



Winner is @LeoreAvidar, who says purchase is part of strategy to “bring something big to the collectibles and alternative asset business in the coming months.” pic.twitter.com/rN9lepvVpE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2020

LeBron James’ rookie card sets new record after being sold on PWCC marketplace for $5.2 million

Earlier today, PWCC Marketplace reported that they recorded a sale of the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel that has no more than 23 copies. The sale was recorded at a whopping $5.2 million, becoming the most expensive NBA trading card sale in history.

LeBron James hasn't played in the NBA since March 20th, 2021

In July 2020, a short print card of the LA Lakers' ace that was graded 9.5 was sold by the Goldin Auctions for $1.8 million. Additionally, the single most expensive NBA trading card sale to be ever recorded so far took place on 28th February 2021. Card collector Nick Fiorello bought a Luka Doncic rookie card featuring the NBA Logoman patch from a game-worn Dallas Mavericks jersey. The trading card in question was the only copy that existed.

JUST IN: Collector Nick Fiorello has purchased this Luka Doncic 1/1 for $4.6 million. pic.twitter.com/BziiWTrdfC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2021

The record has now been broken by the LeBron James’ rookie card which sold for $5.2 million. The sale is also the joint-most expensive sale ever recorded for a sports trading card. In January 2021, Rob Gough had purchased a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card for $5,2 million, according to ActionNetwork.com.

Record $5.2MM @KingJames card sets the record for the highest price for a basketball card. Ever. pic.twitter.com/y5O4vHKzDu — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) April 26, 2021

The LeBron James’ rookie card sale means that 2 of the most-expensive sales ever recorded for sports cards feature NBA stars. The Luka Doncic rookie card sale is third on the overall list, with only one other NBA card sale part of the top 10. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2013-14 rookie card, featuring a NBA Logoman patch and his autograph, had also sold for $1.8 million, and is the tenth-most expensive card sale recorded in history.