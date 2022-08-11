In Photos: Tom Brady's $6 million yacht named ‘Viva a Vida’ a tribute to his wife Gisele Bündchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the NFL for over two decades. During that time, he's earned his fair share of money.

From a huge house, to nice cars and everything in between, Brady lives a life of luxury and no one can say that he doesn't deserve it. At 45 years of age, Brady is nearing the end of his football career as he looks to focus on his family as being an NFL player, which takes up a lot of time.

With millions at his disposal, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has bought a lavish $6 million yacht.

The Buccaneers quarterback swapped a 55S Wajer for the bigger Wajer 77 and he said that the upgraded boat will benefit his family when they go on trips.

Brady said via autoevolution.com:

“I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family.”

The future Hall of Fame quarterback also revealed the boat's name and it's a nod to his wife, Gisele.

What's the reason behind Tom Brady naming his Yatch "Viva a Vida"?

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Viva a Vida is Portuguese for “Live Life” and is also the name of Gisele's environmental organization. The organization's main purpose is to protect forests and water resources. The cause is predominantly set in her home country of Brazil.

It's certainly a superb yacht that the 45-year-old now has at his disposal. Living in Tampa Bay, he should be getting a lot of use out of it. Here are some pictures of the purchase.

The inside of the Wajer 77 looks stunning

A view from afar of the Wajer 77 in all its splendour.

It was a wonderful purchase by the seven-time Super Bowl champ and with its name, it has a nice personal touch to it as well.

