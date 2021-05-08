Who caught Tom Brady's first touchdown pass? The ball Brady threw is heading to Lelands auction 

Tom Brady is the undisputed greatest quarterback in NFL history and naturally, his sports memorabilia is highly coveted amongst collectors. His rookie card was recently sold at an auction for $2.2 million.

On Sunday, another valuable piece of Tom Brady's sports memorabilia will go under the hammer at the famous Lelands auction. The ball that the quarterback threw for his first-ever touchdown pass in 2001 will be up for grabs.

But who caught Tom Brady's first touchdown pass in the NFL?

Tom Brady and Terry Glenn

Terry Glenn caught Tom Brady's first career touchdown pass during the New England Patriots' victory over the San Diego Chargers on October 14, 2001.

Football from Brady's 1st TD toss going to auction https://t.co/ijtYrsmSe1 pic.twitter.com/sirreE07n1 — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) May 7, 2021

The wide receiver was drafted seventh overall by the Patriots in the 1996 NFL draft. Glenn spent five seasons with the Patriots and was part of their Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the St. Louis Rams.

Glenn was traded to the Green Bay Packers in 2002. He had a productive season with the team, catching 56 passes for 817 yards and two touchdowns. He was then traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2003, where he spent the final five seasons of his career.

The wide receiver finished his career with 593 catches for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns. Glenn tragically passed away in a car accident in 2017. He was 43.

What makes Tom Brady's sports memorabilia valuable?

Super Bowl LV

Like Michael Jordan, who is widely recognized as the greatest NBA player of all time, Brady has inspired generations of sports fans with his incredible play and longevity.

Jordan and Brady's domination at the highest level has helped them cultivate a fanbase that is eager to own a piece of memorabilia used by their idols in a game during their careers. Rare items like their shoes or game-worn jerseys during the NBA Finals or a Super Bowl are highly coveted and hence have tremendous value.

A game-worn pair of Air Jordan 1's sold for $560,000 in an auction while Tom Brady's game-worn Super Bowl LI jersey is estimated to be worth $500,000.

Tom Brady is still breaking NFL records and adding to his success, which is making his memorabilia more valuable with each passing season.

This Tom Brady rookie card shattered the record for the highest amount ever paid for a football card. 💸 https://t.co/RM2LBgOjmA pic.twitter.com/bQwFmszFiM — theScore (@theScore) April 3, 2021

Predictions on how much the first touchdown pass football will sell for on Sunday?

Tom Brady's first touchdown pass game ball

The football that Tom Brady threw for his first touchdown pass is expected to fetch anything between $2,500-$100,000 at the Lelands auction on Sunday.

If Tom Brady had signed the football, its value could have risen to $200,000-$250,000.