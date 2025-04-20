Tom Brady's former teammate once compared Aaron Rodgers signing with Jets to legendary QB's arrival in Tampa Bay

After spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers came at a crossroads with his former team. However, the Packers took the opportunity to trade Rodgers to the New York Jets instead of releasing him. His situation was somewhat similar to another NFL legend, Tom Brady.

While Brady refused to extend his contract with the Patriots, citing clashes with his former coach, Rodgers was traded in April 2023 after he felt mistreated by the Packers. His arrival was met with high expectations, and New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead made the comparison with Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an appearance on the NY Jets' official website in June 2023, Whitehead said,

“I tell the guys it's kind of like déjà vu for me...I let everyone know that we have to have the right group.”

Whitehead was a part of the Bucs when Brady joined Tampa Bay. Upon his arrival, the NFL legend led the Bucs to a memorable Super Bowl season, and Whitehead was expecting the same from Rodgers as the Jets were missing an elite QB.

“It was kind of the same situation I fell into when I was with the Bucs," Whitehead said. "We had a great defense the year before and we just needed one piece that was missing.”

Although the Jets finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, their defense was already elite. They ranked fourth in total yards allowed per game (311.1 YPG) and points allowed per game (18.6), third in passing yards per game, and seventh in sacks (45).

It was the foundation of the team’s identity and the reason behind their search for an elite quarterback. Similarly, the Bucs ranked high in key metrics in defense in 2019 and were missing an elite QB.

Aaron Rodgers and his failed stay with the New York Jets

Although the signs were promising for the Jets and Rodgers, the task at hand was challenging. The Jets were in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL: the AFC East. But Whitehead believed Rodgers’ presence made a difference.

“On the field, he's making us better, we're getting the best we can get. He's making us check down and communicate on another level. In the locker room you see and hear him. He's a funny character. He's a good guy, open to everything. A real great guy.”

Unfortunately, Rodgers' stay with the Jets was a disaster, and he was subsequently released in 2025 and replaced by Justin Fields.

