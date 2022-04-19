Watch: Tom Brady's clothing brand launches golf apparel ahead of 'The Match'

Tom Brady is known for his prowess and skill on the football field. Some of his greatest on-field traits include uncanny accuracy, the ability to throw a great deep ball, and, most importantly, timing.

The last trait is certainly evident with the timing of his newest venture, which is golf apparel for his Brady Brand line of clothing.

The release comes just in time to take advantage of his pairing with Aaron Rodgers versus Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes for Capital One's next installment of "The Match."

Watch: Tom Brady is ready to take on QB foes on the golf course

"The Match" will pair veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against the young guns in Allen and Mahomes on the golf course. The two veterans signal callers have nine Super Bowls and eight NFL MVP awards between them.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/3ByQqBkIJR

With the exception of Josh Allen, each of the other signal callers have, at least, one Super Bowl victory and, at least, one NFL MVP award to their name.

Why did Tom Brady decide to return to the NFL after a brief retirement?

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The answer to this question should be short and simple and taken from the man himself. In his return to the NFL, Tom Brady released the following tweet explaining why he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief retirement of only 41 days:

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business." LFG

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

At the time of his announced retirement, many believed that it would be short-lived to begin with.

Most NFL players retire when they either have nothing left to give or if their play has diminished to the point where they are no longer an asset to the team (see Ben Roethlisberger's last years as an example).

But the three-time NFL MVP initially retired after his 22nd year, which can be arguably reasoned as his best.

He finished the 2021 season with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns (second-best in his career) to only 12 interceptions.

In the Divisional Round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Buccaneers were down 27-3 in the third quarter before the All-Pro quarterback led the team back to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

With so much left in the tank and playing at the highest level of his career, it shouldn't be a surprise that Thomas Edward Patrick Brady is aiming for Super Bowl ring number eight in the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe